Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 3-year Government Development Bond has been oversubscribed by 210%.

Subscriptions worth BD 419.597 million were received for the BD 200 million issue, which carries a maturity of 3 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 5th May 2026 and matures on 5th May 2029, is 6.250%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.45 (ISIN BH0002P6Q9D2).