Supports Al Wathba Insurance’s modernization of motor insurance operations through the adoption of the Mulem platform

Partnership focuses on improving the insurer’s data access, processing efficiency, and underwriting accuracy

Abu Dhabi, UAE, SlashData, a UAE-based technology company specializing building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Wathba Insurance to support its modernization efforts through the adoption of Mulem, a platform designed to enable more efficient, intelligent, and data-driven motor insurance operations.

SlashData’s growing role in enabling the modernization of the insurance sector is reflected in this partnership with Al Wathba Insurance, which underscores the insurer’s focus on innovation, operational excellence, and digital leadership. Through the adoption of Mulem, Al Wathba Insurance is taking practical steps to modernize operations, strengthen risk management, and enhance efficiency across the motor insurance value chain.

Thamer Alfallaj, CEO of SlashData, said: “We are proud to partner with Al Wathba Insurance in advancing a more connected, secure, and intelligent insurance operating environment. As the insurance sector evolves, insurers that move toward trusted, integrated, and data‑driven models are better positioned to strengthen underwriting quality, accelerate operations, and reduce inefficiencies and risk exposure. Through Mulem, SlashData is enabling a more modern insurance ecosystem built on trusted data and stronger integration, and we believe this collaboration reflects the direction in which the sector is heading.”

Shukri Almheiri, Chief Executive Officer of Al Wathba Insurance, said: “At Al Wathba Insurance, our focus is not just on adopting technology, but on building a smarter, more resilient operating model for the future. Our partnership with SlashData and the adoption of Mulem is a strategic step towards enhancing data integrity, improving underwriting precision, and delivering a more efficient and seamless experience across our motor insurance operations.”

“We are committed to ensuring that every operational improvement translates into a better customer experience. With Mulem, we are simplifying processes, improving decision-making, and reducing friction across the motor insurance journey. This allows us to deliver on our promise of ‘Care Beyond Coverage’ in a more consistent and measurable way,” he added.

Developed and operated by SlashData, Mulem is a national digital integration platform designed to help insurers modernize motor insurance processes through secure, direct, and intelligent access to essential vehicle, driver, and accident-related data. Through direct system-to-system integration, the platform helps reduce reliance on manual processing, improves data accuracy, strengthens privacy protection, enhances controls against manipulation and fraud, supports fairer pricing, and reduces operational burden. The platform’s value proposition also includes faster transaction handling, stronger data governance, and more streamlined insurance operations overall.

Through this partnership, SlashData and Al Wathba Insurance aim to contribute to a stronger and more digitally enabled insurance ecosystem, one that supports operational resilience, improves service quality, and advances the sector’s overall maturity.

SlashData is a First.tech company and forms part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.

About SlashData:

SlashData is a leading UAE-based GovTech company specialized in building national-scale digital platforms that connect the public and private sectors. Through its advanced integration capabilities and AI-enabled infrastructure, SlashData supports government and regulated industries in improving interoperability, strengthening governance, and accelerating digital transformation.

SlashData has delivered digital solutions across mobility, insurance, and financial services, supporting key processes such as vehicle ownership transfer, financing, and insurance operations.

First.tech company forms part of Judan Financial Holding, IHC’s dedicated financial services platform.