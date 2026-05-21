Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Riverbed, the leader in AI-powered digital employee experience, today announced new innovations that mark the beginning of the era of autonomous IT operations for digital experience. Fully integrated into Aternity, these new capabilities help digital workplace teams transition from reactive IT operations to prevention-first, increasing the autonomous operational models built on complete data visibility, context-aware intelligence, and trusted operational governance.

Organizations are increasingly measured by their ability to deliver frictionless digital experiences that keep employees productive and business workflows operating without interruption. While many IT initiatives focus on improving reactive operations, Riverbed is focused on enabling organizations to prevent disruption altogether. By combining contextual intelligence with enterprise-scale observability, Riverbed Aternity helps IT teams identify, diagnose, and resolve issues before they impact employees or business operations.

“Riverbed is now shipping our third generation of AI for digital employee experience, where AI moves beyond chatbots and self-service to help organizations proactively prevent disruption before employees are impacted,” said Dave Donatelli, Chief Executive Officer at Riverbed. “Riverbed is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation because we combine more than 25 years of expertise across applications, networks, devices, and AIOps with a unified data and intelligence architecture purpose-built for autonomous IT operations. Today, our AI is already operating at massive scale across many of the world’s largest brands, helping enterprises reduce disruption and advance toward autonomous operations.”

Today’s announcement further extends the value and leadership of Riverbed Aternity with six new innovations. Together, these innovations bring AI-driven operational intelligence, deeper experience visibility, and high-fidelity data capture into a unified platform designed to help organizations reduce disruption and accelerate resolution.

Aternity natively integrates Riverbed’s APM and NPM expertise through a unified agent and high-fidelity data foundation designed to support AI-driven operations across digital workplace environments.

Riverbed IQ 4.0 – The Intelligence Layer for Autonomous IT

Release 4.0 of IQ advances IT operations from AI-assisted workflows toward autonomous operations through a unified intelligence layer designed for autonomous IT. IQ 4.0 introduces Riverbed’s agentic framework, enabling authorized AI-driven actions, intelligent workflow creation, natural language interaction, and personalized operational experiences across IT roles.

Riverbed Q – The Conversational Front-End for Autonomous IT

Q delivers a conversational interface that allows users to tap into the power of AI across IT operations. Designed to meet users where they work in the applications they use the most, such as Microsoft Teams, ServiceNow, Slack and many more. Q integrates with existing collaboration and operational tools, enabling personalized, conversational experiences that accelerate investigation, simplify workflows, and drive action.

Riverbed AI Assurance – AI Observability and Control

AI Assurance, another DEX industry exclusive from Riverbed, will introduce AI observability

capabilities made possible by Riverbed’s decades of deep application performance management expertise. AI Assurance will help organizations monitor AI adoption, shadow AI usage, operational cost, and agentic behavior as AI becomes increasingly embedded across enterprise workflows and operations.

Aternity Replay 2.0 – Fleet-Wide Experience Visibility

Aternity Replay 2.0, another DEX industry exclusive from Riverbed, extends replay capabilities from individual user sessions to fleet-wide visibility across enterprise applications. Delivered as a new Unified Agent module, Replay 2.0 enables IT teams to see what employees experienced, accelerating root cause identification without requiring users to reproduce issues.

Aternity High Frequency Analytics – Fine-Grained Troubleshooting at 1-Second Resolution

High Frequency Analytics is a new Unified Agent module that will deliver fine-grained telemetry capture at 1-second resolution across devices, applications, and network data. Designed for advanced troubleshooting, it helps IT teams identify short-duration and intermittent issues often missed by traditional telemetry collection intervals.

APM+ – Deep Application Intelligence for Digital Experience

APM+, another Riverbed innovation unique to the DEX market, brings deep application intelligence directly into IT operations and help desk workflows. Built on Riverbed’s application performance management expertise, APM+ connects application behavior and transactions to employee experience, helping IT teams accelerate root cause identification across enterprise applications.

Riverbed Data Express – High-Speed Data Movement for AI Operations

Introduced in October 2025, Riverbed Data Express Service helps organizations move operational and AI data at up to 10x the speed of traditional solutions. New SaaS capabilities now enable high-speed data movement between AWS, Oracle OCI, and enterprise data centers, helping customers reduce transfer bottlenecks and achieve up to 30% cost savings.

In 2025 alone, Riverbed customers executed more than 250 million AI-driven automation steps, demonstrating the growing operational scale of AI and automation across enterprise IT environments.

APM+, Riverbed IQ, Aternity Replay, and Data Express are generally available now. AI Assurance and Aternity High Frequency Analytics are expected to be available in the summer of 2026.

About Riverbed

Riverbed, the leader in AIOps for observability, helps organizations optimize their user’s experiences by leveraging AI automation for the prevention, identification, and resolution of IT issues. With over 20 years of experience in data collection and AI and machine learning, Riverbed’s open and AI-powered observability platform and solutions optimize digital experiences and greatly improves IT efficiency. Riverbed also offers industry-leading Acceleration solutions that provide fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of market-leading customers globally – including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 – we are empowering next-generation digital experiences. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

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