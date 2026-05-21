Muscat: Reflecting its continued commitment to excellence across all areas of banking operations, ahlibank has recently received two prestigious awards at the 11th edition of the New Age Banking Summit; the ‘Excellence in Corporate Banking’ award, and ‘Excellence in Digital Banking Initiative of the Year 2026’ award. The highly anticipated event, held under the auspices of H.E. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, witnessed the attendance of ahlibank’s senior management, alongside industry peers and decision makers.

The awards stand as a testament to ahlibank’s market-leading Corporate Banking capabilities and forward-thinking digital banking initiatives, which continue to redefine banking experiences across the Sultanate. Through its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, the bank has consistently set new industry benchmarks while delivering enhanced value and seamless experiences to its customers. Guided by a customer-centric and intuitive approach, ahlibank remains strategically positioned to drive meaningful transformation within the banking sector and shape the future of banking in Oman.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Jumana Aflah Al Hashmi, AGM - Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at ahlibank, said, "We are honored to receive such prestigious awards, as we believe they are a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. This recognition underscores our ongoing journey to be our customers’ ‘Partners in Excellence’, ensuring we meet their evolving needs through cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled service. By continuously investing in technology and talent, we have created a transformative experience that fosters long-term growth in the banking sector. We assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that we will continue our momentous journey, attaining accolades that empower our leading position within the Sultanate of Oman, as we lay down the path for long-term success.”

The New Age Banking Summit serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, foster collaboration, and shape forward-looking strategies that strengthen the future readiness of the banking sector. Celebrating innovation, resilience, and transformative business models, the awards recognize institutions that are proactively redefining the way banking services are delivered today while creating sustainable value for generations to come. In this regard, ahlibank’s distinguished achievements and multiple accolades reflect its commitment to excellence, pioneering vision, and continued leadership in driving the evolution of the banking industry.

ahlibank continues its journey, anticipating greater milestones that reinforce its leading position; providing its growing customer-base with innovative banking solutions, and adding value to the nation as a trusted ‘Partner in Excellence.’