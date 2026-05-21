MUSCAT: For international investors exploring real estate opportunities in Oman, value is increasingly defined not only by the quality of the asset acquired, but also by the ease, transparency, and long-term benefits that accompany the investment. At Yenaier Residences, the flagship development by Adanté Realty in Sultan Haitham City, this combination is emerging as a key differentiator—offering buyers both premium property and a seamless pathway to residency in the Sultanate.

Spanning 56,166 square metres, Yenaier Residences is designed as a mixed-use, community-centric development featuring over 700 residential units across six interconnected towers, complemented by retail and lifestyle amenities. Built around principles of sustainability, smart infrastructure, and modern urban living, the project aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040 and the broader ambition to create vibrant, future-ready communities. The complete sell-out of Phase 1 underscores strong investor confidence, while the launch of Phase 2 signals sustained demand from both regional and international buyers.

Among these investors is Mohamad Chehade, a Lebanese national with Swiss citizenship, whose global background reflects a growing cohort of internationally mobile investors seeking stability, value, and lifestyle advantages in emerging markets. His investment in an apartment at Yenaier Residences was driven not only by the project’s quality and long-term appreciation potential, but also by the broader investment ecosystem offered by Oman.

A defining aspect of this ecosystem is the ability for eligible investors to secure permanent residency, a highly attractive incentive that enhances both financial and lifestyle returns. Issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in collaboration with the Royal Oman Police, the residency programme extends to first-degree relatives, including spouses, children, and parents providing long-term security and ease of living in the Sultanate.

For Chehade, the process of obtaining residency proved to be as compelling as the investment itself. Reflecting on his experience, he noted: “I would like to sincerely thank the team for their prompt efforts and support in processing my permanent residence permit application and obtaining its issuance within a short period of time. Their professionalism, excellent cooperation, and supportive approach made the entire process smooth and efficient.”

This level of service highlights a broader shift in Oman’s real estate sector towards a more service-led, investor-centric model. At Adanté Realty, the focus extends beyond delivering high-quality developments to ensuring a seamless end-to-end journey—from property selection and purchase to residency facilitation and after-sales support.

By combining premium real estate with efficient administrative support and clear pathways to long-term residency, Yenaier Residences is positioning itself as more than just a property investment. It represents a holistic value proposition—where quality living, financial returns, and lifestyle security converge.

As Oman continues to attract global investors, experiences such as these are reinforcing confidence in the Sultanate’s real estate market, demonstrating that the true value of investment lies not only in the asset itself, but in the trust, transparency, and support that underpin the entire journey.