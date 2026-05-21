Muscat: Liva Group today announced the appointment of Michael Thomssen as Group Chief Financial & Investment Officer. The role is central to delivering strong financial results, supporting disciplined capital and balance sheet management, strengthening investment outcomes, and creating long-term value for the Group.

Michael brings more than 15 years of senior leadership experience across CFO, CRO and CIO roles in international insurance, including Manulife, Allianz and Zurich. He has managed large scale balance sheets, led finance and investment mandates and driven complex transformation and regulatory programmes, including IFRS 17 implementation and strategic investment initiatives that strengthened capital efficiency and solvency.

This appointment reinforces Liva’s strategic direction and strengthens the executive team at an important stage of the Group’s development. Michael joins a business with clear ambition, strong foundations and real momentum across the GCC, with a mandate to sharpen execution and build on that progress.

David Healy, CEO of Liva Group, commented: “Michael brings exceptional depth across finance, investment and risk leadership, with a track record built at some of the world’s leading international insurers. His appointment strengthens our executive team at an important stage of Liva’s growth, and I am confident he will make a meaningful contribution to the business. I am delighted to welcome Michael to this significant leadership role with the Liva Group.”

Liva is a leading insurance group operating across the GCC, dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities through comprehensive, tailored insurance solutions. With a team of over 1,200 professionals, Liva serves almost 2 million customers across Oman, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The Group continues to expand its regional presence and strengthen its long-term growth strategy, reflecting its commitment to protecting what matters most.

Liva Group

Brunswick Group

Mira Kest/Sarah Abdelbary

liva@brunswickgroup.com

Tel: +971 50 554 7349/+971 56 174 8649