Blossom Accelerator has announced the launch of DominAite, a national AI scale accelerator designed to advance Saudi Arabia’s global leadership in artificial intelligence. Supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), the platform brings together a powerful ecosystem of national and global partners to support the next generation of AI-native startups.

The platform is further strengthened by a coalition of leading national and global collaborators, including SDAIA, NVIDIA and Elm, who bring advanced capabilities across infrastructure, training, and digital enablement.

Among its key partnerships, DominAite collaborates with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) to ensure startups are equipped to scale responsibly within a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Through this collaboration, founders will be provided with specialized mentorship and guidance, including sessions focused on data governance, compliance, and the responsible development of AI applications. Founders will also gain access to open data and opportunities to integrate with the national data and AI ecosystem, enhancing their scalability and strengthening their market positioning.

“DominAite is designed to be more than just an accelerator, it is a national-scale platform built to empower founders with the infrastructure, expertise, and partnerships needed to develop and scale globally competitive AI solutions. By bringing together leading entities like SDAIA, NVIDIA, and Elm, we are enabling startups to innovate responsibly while accelerating their growth within Saudi Arabia’s dynamic AI ecosystem,” said Emon Shakoor, CEO of Blossom Accelerator.

As part of this collaboration, NVIDIA will provide startups with targeted technical mentorship and training, including sessions focused on generative AI and advanced model development. Eligible startups will also have the opportunity to apply for the NVIDIA Inception Program, a global initiative designed to support startups through access to technical training, preferential pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and go-to-market support.

Together, these collaborators provide a robust foundation of hyperscale computing infrastructure, deep AI expertise, and national digital capabilities. Through this integrated ecosystem, founders will benefit from access to world-class compute resources and AI tools, alongside expert-led technical enablement and strategic guidance to scale solutions responsibly across enterprise, institutional, and national levels.

DominAite is designed to go beyond traditional acceleration models by embedding startups within a high-impact ecosystem that combines capital, infrastructure, and policy alignment. The program supports early-stage AI-native companies developing data- and compute-intensive solutions across key sectors, positioning them for both regional and global growth.

Applications for the DominAite Accelerator Program are now open.

About DominAite

DominAite is an Accelerator Program backed by Blossom Capital and presented by Blossom Accelerator and supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP). The three-month, highly curated accelerator is designed for early stage AI-native startups offering venture capital through Blossom Capital, advanced technical enablement, market-entry support, enterprise and government pilots, and connectivity to MENA’s investor ecosystem. .

About Blossom Accelerator

Blossom Accelerator is a leading innovation, investment, and market-entry platform operating at the intersection of startups, capital, corporates, and government. Since 2017, Blossom has supported founders across multiple continents, with a strong focus on deep technology, scalable ventures, and ecosystem-level impact.

About the National Technology Development Program (NTDP)

The National Technology Development Program (NTDP) is one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship national programs, dedicated to accelerating the growth of the Kingdom’s digital economy and strengthening its position as a global hub for emerging technologies. The program drives growth by enabling startups and technology companies through strategic support, international partnerships, policy integration, and talent development.

Through a portfolio of products spanning venture financing, incubation and acceleration, R&D–industry collaboration, and global scaling programs, NTDP empowers local and international entrepreneurs to innovate and expand from Saudi Arabia to the world. Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, NTDP unlocks opportunities in deep technologies—including artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductors, health technologies, and sustainability—while catalyzing job creation, investment, and GDP growth.

Press Contacts:

Huda Alzboun (Blossom Accelerator)

huda@blossommena.com

Zeina Akkawi (PAZ Marketing)

zeina.akkawi@pazmarketing.com

Kristie Templa (PAZ Marketing)

kristie@pazmarketing.com

Jackie Hisita (PAZ Marketing)

jacky@pazmarketing.co