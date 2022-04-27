Cairo, Egypt:- Elsewedy Electric, the leading energy, infrastructure & digital solutions provider, announces the signing of an agreement with Wolong Electric, one of world's top manufacturers of electric motors, to trade electrical motors and establish a world-class service center, while exploring a strategy to localize the motor industry in Egypt.

As part of this agreement, Elsewedy Electric will partner with Wolong Electric to provide top quality electrical motors that comply with IEC and NEMA standards to the Egyptian market. Products will be used in various industries starting with home appliances and electric vehicles to medium voltage motors used in heavy industries.

The signing ceremony took place at Elsewedy Electric headquarters, in the presence of Eng. Abdel Rahman El Sewedy, Director of Strategy & Corporate Development, Elsewedy Electric, and Mr. Marco Veeckman, Wolong CEO Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Eng. El Sewedy said: "cooperation with a world class company as Wolong Electric aims to provide high-efficiency electric motors that comply with international standards, encouraging export and reinforcing potential for global competition.”

“This agreement is an important milestone towards our commitment to provide a wide range of electrical products. We currently have 10 manufacturing facilities across Africa, and Asia including Egypt, Algeria, Indonesia, Nigeria, Zambia, Pakistan, and Tanzania, offering a complete range of Transformers, and Busways.” he added.

''We are happy and looking forward to working with Elsewedy Electric on this project, marking a significant kick start for our activities in Egypt and the Middle East region, considering our successful experiences in the USA, Asia, and Europe,” said Mr. Veeckman.

He added: “Our cooperation with Elsewedy Electric comes within the framework of our commitment to provide high quality services and products to our customers around the world, and to constantly drive economic prosperity and social progress.”

As per the agreement, Elsewedy Electric will establish one of the biggest service centers in the region with a cranage capacity of 50 tons, in addition to the latest motor rehabilitation technology, VPI insulation system for insulation of medium voltage coils up to 15 kV, as well as the ability rotor balancing up to 20 tons and 6 meters long. The motor service center will be equipped with test bench which can test motors up to 10 MW and 15 kV.

Elsewedy Electric’s rich product portfolio now also includes low-voltage motors up to 690V used in light industries, water distribution stations, and medium-voltage motors up to 15kV used in heavy industries, power generation, and giant water pumping stations. Wolong Electric will provide motors in different brands such ATB, Brook Crompton, Schorch, and Laurence Scott.

-Ends-