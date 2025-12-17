Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Greek pharmaceuticals manufacturer, ELPEN, today announced the launch of its 1st MEA subsidiary in the United Arab Emirates. The move marks a major milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy and strengthens its long-term commitment to improving healthcare across the region.

With its new offices in the UAE, ELPEN’s MEA subsidiary will serve as the company’s regional strategic centre, enabling closer engagement with health authorities, clinicians, scientific communities, medical societies, and institutional partners across the region.

Theodore Tryfon, Co - Chief Executive Officer ELPEN Group mentioned: “ELPEN enters the UAE carrying a legacy of nearly six decades of Greek scientific innovation and reliable pharmaceutical manufacturing. By connecting this heritage with a nation investing decisively in world-class healthcare, we aim to build long-term collaborations that support patient access, research excellence and sustainable industry growth. As one of Greece’s most advanced pharmaceutical groups, we remain committed to high-quality production and strong R&D, ensuring that Greek medicines can serve as credible, innovation-driven partners to the UAE’s healthcare vision.”

With the region experiencing rising demand for safe, trusted, and high-quality medicines, the new subsidiary positions ELPEN to operate with greater agility, cultural understanding, and proximity to the needs of local healthcare systems. The company has appointed Mohammad Allakany as General Manager for Middle East and Africa, bringing decades of healthcare experience and a proven leadership track record. In his role, he will oversee ELPEN’s growth strategy and regional expansion across MEA.

“Entering the UAE is not simply an expansion for ELPEN; it is a strategic step we have been building toward for years. We are committing to a region that recognizes quality, values science and seeks trusted partnerships. With a presence in more than 90 countries, we choose our direct investments selectively, establishing a footprint only where we can deliver lasting, meaningful value. As our international business accelerates and is set to double by 2028, the UAE becomes a strong enabler of our regional presence, empowering us to expand access to high-quality treatments and advance better health outcomes across the Middle East & Africa.” comments Lefteris Tryfon, Chief Operating Officer, ELPEN Group.

From his side Mohammad Allakany added “establishing our MEA subsidiary in the UAE significantly strengthens our ability to engage with policymakers, healthcare providers, and scientific leaders across the region. We are committed to operating with integrity, compliance, and medical responsibility in every market we serve, and to supporting long-term improvements in chronic disease management that affect millions across the UAE and the wider MEA,”

ELPEN’s focus for the region will center on therapeutic areas that directly align with MEA’s major healthcare needs. These include cardiovascular and metabolic health, respiratory and chronic allergic conditions, and mental health and neurological wellbeing. The company will also place emphasis on selected specialty areas, such as oncology support treatments, while exploring opportunities in advanced biotechnology. This prioritization reflects the region’s long-term healthcare strategies and its need for accessible, scientifically robust therapies that address widespread disease burdens.

Looking ahead, the company’s long-term vision is to play an active role in shaping a future where European quality and regional healthcare ambition come together for better patient outcomes. Working closely with healthcare professionals and industry experts, ELPEN aims to support next-generation healthcare standards, improve patient access, and contribute to scientific advancement across the region.

About ELPEN

ELPEN is one of Greece’s leading pharmaceutical companies with more than 60 years of heritage in research, development, and high-quality European manufacturing. With a strong focus on patient wellbeing, scientific excellence, and ethical practice, ELPEN offers a broad portfolio of medicines across major therapeutic categories, including cardiovascular health, respiratory medicine, neurology, and specialty care. The company partners closely with healthcare authorities and scientific communities to support better access to trusted, effective treatments worldwide. Visit us at www.elpen.gr

