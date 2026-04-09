Dubai, UAE: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has announced that Ellington Properties will launch a flagship integrated sales centre at The Atrium within Uptown Dubai. This announcement further strengthens the district’s appeal as a connected lifestyle destination for residents, visitors and investors.

The milestone was marked by a formal signing ceremony led by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at DMCC and Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder at Ellington Properties, alongside Paul Ashton, Chief Property Officer at DMCC and Elie Naaman, Co-Founder and CEO at Ellington Properties, underscoring a shared vision to create elevated, customer-focused experiences within Dubai’s evolving real estate landscape.

Spanning over 16,000 square feet, the new facility is curated as an immersive and welcoming visitor environment designed to enhance the customer journey through three interconnected components:

Experience Centre – an interactive brand environment featuring curated displays and multimedia elements that bring developments to life

– an interactive brand environment featuring curated displays and multimedia elements that bring developments to life Sales Centre – a client engagement hub for consultations, project presentations and personalised discussions

– a client engagement hub for consultations, project presentations and personalised discussions Office Space – supporting operational and administrative functions

– supporting operational and administrative functions Show Units – two fully designed residences offering a tangible experience of Ellington’s design, layouts and materiality

Together, the four components create a seamless ecosystem for meaningful client engagement within a vibrant lifestyle setting.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “The launch of Ellington Properties’ integrated sales centre at Uptown Dubai marks another important milestone in the district’s ongoing development. Spanning 16,000 square feet at The Atrium, this flagship facility strengthens Uptown’s position as a destination of choice for leading real estate and customer-facing businesses seeking visibility and a high-quality environment in which to engage with clients. Uptown Dubai is designed to bring together commercial, residential, and lifestyle elements within a single, integrated district. As we continue to expand the offering across office space, retail, hospitality, and the public realm, we are creating a destination that supports business growth while enhancing Dubai’s broader value proposition as a global investment hub.”

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder, Ellington Properties, added: “Uptown Dubai offers the energy and connectivity that aligns with how we want people to experience our brand. As a growing hub that brings together retail, dining and lifestyle experiences, it provides the right setting for what we’re creating. This new centre goes beyond a traditional sales environment; it’s a space where people can truly understand how we design, how we think, and how our communities come to life. We wanted to create an experience that allows visitors to engage with our developments in a more intuitive, human way, where projects are not just presented but genuinely experienced.”

Strategically located within Uptown Dubai, The Atrium is emerging as a central lifestyle hub designed to bring together retail, dining and visitor experiences within a contemporary urban setting.

This latest milestone reinforces Uptown Dubai’s continued evolution as a vibrant, integrated destination, becoming a natural choice for customer-facing businesses seeking strong footfall and easy accessibility.

For DMCC media inquiries, contact:

Amaka Zulu

Senior Account Manager

amakazulu@sevenmedia.ae or dmccpr@sevenmedia.ae

+971 55 522 5519

ABOUT DMCC

DMCC is a leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai. We make it easier for our members to do business, helping them access the world’s fastest growing markets from a dynamic district that offers everything they need to thrive. This approach is why we are the preferred location for over 26,000 top multinationals and high-impact startups, contributing significantly to Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade and innovation. DMCC is where the world does business.

For more information, visit dmcc.ae.

ABOUT UPTOWN DUBAI

Uptown Dubai is a transformative, mixed-use sustainable development by DMCC, strategically positioned as the Southern Gate of Dubai. The iconic new district integrates luxurious residences and world-class business spaces with exceptional hospitality and leisure offerings, creating a dynamic and inclusive urban community.

The ultimate lifestyle development, Uptown Dubai features eight towers, including the first to rise, Uptown Tower, designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill. SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences offers luxury living with panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline, featuring modern amenities appealing to both individuals and families. This prestigious urban residence combines sophistication and contemporary design, creating a unique luxury living experience in the heart of New Dubai.

Enhancing the development’s exclusivity and amenities, SO/ Uptown Dubai Hotel provides visionary 5-star hospitality in an accessible, prime location. At the core of Uptown Dubai, The Plaza serves as a vibrant cultural and commercial hub, offering retail, dining, and leisure opportunities alongside unique art installations and cultural experiences. The Atrium, its culinary centrepiece, delivers world-class dining and retail experiences for residents and visitors, featuring standout venues such as Sur, an Aegean-inspired restaurant celebrating Mediterranean flavours, and Uptown Social, a community-focused café known for its expertly brewed coffee and feel-good bites. Uptown Tower is LEED Gold-certified, underscoring the development’s commitment to sustainability. With ongoing expansion to include additional towers, office space, and cultural venues, the development enhances Dubai’s position as a global trade and business hub while offering an unparalleled, premium living experience.

Uptown Dubai Website: https://uptowndubai.ae/en/

ABOUT ELLINGTON PROPERTIES

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterised by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes award-winning projects across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, and One River Point in Business Bay. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalised experiences. For more information, visit www.ellingtonproperties.ae

For Ellington media inquiries, contact:

Kashish Punjabi | Sarah Kanji | Srishti Soni

Ruder Finn Atteline

Phone: +971 56 708 4094 | +971 58 599 0089 | +971 50 647 3920

Email: ellington@ruderfinnatteline.com