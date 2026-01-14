Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Elevision, the UAE’s leading digital out of home (DOOH) media company, has launched four new premium residential circuits across Dubai, expanding its footprint into some of the city’s most strategic and high-value communities. The new circuits include Jumeirah, Bluewaters, Meydan, and Discovery & Al Furjan. They enchance Elevision’s lifestyle-led network and bring advertisers closer to the audiences shaping Dubai’s residential districts.

With this expansion, Elevision’s DOOH infrastructure now covers more of Dubai’s premium urban environments, complementing its existing presence in City Walk, Dubai Marina, Downtown, Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah, DIFC, One Central and Dubai Design District (d3). Together, these networks offer advertisers access to affluent, active and culturally engaged consumers through context-rich, real-time communication channels.

Each circuit has gone live this month and features a mix of lobby and elevator screens equipped with real-time impression reporting, with measurement that includes real-time impressions, reach, audience profile and specific time of day, ensuring more targeted, accountable and dynamic campaign delivery.

Niall Sallam, Chief Executive Officer of Elevision, said: “Our vision has always been clear. We want to build the most context-aware, culturally relevant and technologically advanced DOOH network in the world. These new circuits strengthen that mission by bringing our media into more of Dubai’s most sought-after districts. For advertisers, this means deeper relevance, richer environments and more precision in how and when they connect with the communities that define Dubai’s lifestyle economy.”

Expanding Dubai’s Most Strategic DOOH Infrastructure

The new circuits bring distinct value to brands across audience profile, movement patterns, and media context:

Jumeirah Circuit - Madinat Jumeirah Living, Nikki Beach Residences, Canal Front Residences

A premium waterfront environment home to affluent residents and upscale lifestyle seekers. Ideal for luxury, hospitality, wellness, boutique retail, automotive, and family-focused brands.

A premium waterfront environment home to affluent residents and upscale lifestyle seekers. Ideal for luxury, hospitality, wellness, boutique retail, automotive, and family-focused brands. Bluewaters Circuit - Bluewaters Residences

One of Dubai’s most iconic coastal destinations, offering access to high-income audiences with strong interest in luxury retail, dining, beauty, tourism, tech, and entertainment.

One of Dubai’s most iconic coastal destinations, offering access to high-income audiences with strong interest in luxury retail, dining, beauty, tourism, tech, and entertainment. Meydan Circuit - District One

A vibrant, centrally located district known for sports, wellness, and active family living.This is suitable for automotive, finance, healthcare, education, smart home brands, fitness, and premium retail.

A vibrant, centrally located district known for sports, wellness, and active family living.This is suitable for automotive, finance, healthcare, education, smart home brands, fitness, and premium retail. Discovery Gardens & Al Furjan Circuit - Discovery Gardens, Masakin, Nadine communities

A high-density family-focused area with strong daily retail and utility spend. Ideal for supermarkets, telecoms, QSR, healthcare, fitness, banking, education, and community retail.

Across all four circuits, advertisers benefit from Elevision’s integrated content ecosystem, which includes short-form news, travel, fashion, culture and contextual snippets, curated to enrich everyday moments in elevators and lobbies and to drive stronger message recall.

Technology, Precision, and Real-Time Audience Understanding

The circuits are supported by Elevision’s audience measurement infrastructure powered by Catch, enabling:

Real-time impression reporting

Reach and audience profiling

Time-of-day and presence-based measurement

Advanced de-duplication technology

This ensures every campaign is measured with accuracy and transparency, supporting more effective optimisation across direct and programmatic buying.

Designed for Brands Seeking High-Intent, High-Value Environments

By expanding into these four key districts, Elevision offers advertisers:

Access to 48,095 unique monthly residents across the new circuits

Enchanced geo-targeting capabilities for greater campaign precision

High-intent, lifestyle-led media environments

Greater flexibility in targeting affluent, active, or family-oriented audiences

The expansion also reflects Elevision’s continued investment in a network that prioritises relevance - matching content, audience, and environment to deliver messaging when residents are most receptive.

About Elevision

Elevision operates one of the largest Out-of-Home (OOH) networks in the UAE and the UK. The company connects premium residential communities and lifestyle led commercial landmarks through context rich communication that blends curated content with precision advertising. Elevision’s network reaches more than one million unique daily viewers across high value districts, creating meaningful moments of attention in environments shaped by daily movement, culture, and community living.

Through long term partnerships with leading government and private sector entities, Elevision elevates the role of DOOH within the urban landscape. The company supports cultural programming, neighbourhood storytelling, and property centric communication while delivering data informed media placements in settings that carry high trust and extended dwell time. This approach positions Elevision as a key contributor to the evolution of modern urban media across both markets.

To build Campaign Builder on Elevision’s website to forecast, please visit: https://www.elevision.com/campaignbuilder/

To learn more about our Network data, please visit:

https://www.elevision.com/marketers/our-network-uae/