Nearly 10,000 sq. ft. trophy residence with private infinity pool and Wynn views sold as demand accelerates for the UAE’s most iconic beachfront branded address.

UAE – ELEVATE, the visionary lifestyle real estate brand, has announced a landmark transaction at the Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences. The announcement came just days after the project’s momentous ground-breaking ceremony, the development’s "Crown Jewel", an ultra-exclusive Sky Mansion has been sold for AED 38 million / USD 10.35 Million

This record-breaking sale sets a new benchmark for ultra-luxury real estate in Ras Al Khaimah. The trophy property, which serves as the absolute pinnacle of beachfront living in the Northern Emirates, was sold within hours of its release, underscoring the voracious appetite for high-end branded residences next to the upcoming USD 5.1B Wynn Resort.

Spanning an impressive 10,000 square feet across three levels, the Sky Mansion is a masterpiece of design. It features dramatic 28-foot ceiling heights, floor-to-ceiling windows, and exclusive outdoor living spaces, including a private roof garden and a private infinity pool. The residence offers commanding, panoramic views of the ocean and the neighboring Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of ELEVATE, said, “The sale of our Sky Mansion at AED 38 million is a defining moment for Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences and for Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury real estate market.With limited inventory and EOIs now officially open for Phase 2, demand continues to significantly outpace supply. Phase 1 was absorbed at record speed, and based on the traction we’re already seeing, we expect Phase 2 to follow the same trajectory. Buyers recognise that Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences is not just a residence, but a lifestyle investment in one of the UAE’s fastest-rising destinations.”

With demand surging from both international investors and end-users, the developer has released specific details on the remaining inventory types and starting prices for this highly anticipated release:

1 - 3 Bedroom Residences: Starting from AED 2.7 million

Starting from 3 - 5 Bedroom Sky Collection: Starting from AED 8.8 million

Starting from 3 - 4 Bedroom Front Row Collection: Starting from AED 9.4 million

The development is Mondrian’s first beachfront residential project in the region. Infused with a bold design DNA crafted by world-renowned architects Gensler and interior specialists Bergman Design House, the development is situated moments from the region's fastest-growing entertainment hub.

Residents will enjoy over 60,000 sq. ft. of curated amenities, including Fi’lia by the Beach, the Residents’ Sky Club, a fully equipped fitness studio with an outdoor gym, personal training studio and recovery zone, as well as multiple swimming pools. Homeowners will also have access to Mondrian’s signature essential and on-demand services, along with an invitation to join Platinum Status within the Accor Owner Benefits Program.

Haider Ibrahim, Sales Director at ELEVATE, added, “From the very first release, buyer response has been exceptional, and the Sky Mansion sale reflects the calibre of clientele the project is attracting. Investors and end-users are drawn to the combination of beachfront positioning, branded living, and long-term upside driven by the Wynn destination next door. Phase 2 offers a rare opportunity to enter at this stage of the project, and we’re already seeing strong interest across all collections.

Sales Information

ABOUT ELEVATE

At ELEVATE, we create more than homes—we design environments that reflect an enlightened way of being. For those who understand that success is a lifestyle and seek harmony between mind, body, and soul, our spaces are designed to support intentional living and meaningful connections.

ABOUT ONE GROUP

One Group is a global real estate investment and development firm with a transaction record exceeding $2.5 billion. Its portfolio includes industry-leading subsidiaries such as One Homes, One Investments, and One Capital, with a specialization in high-value, design-forward developments in the UK and international markets.

Website: www.liveelevated.com

ABOUT Mondrian

Mondrian is a series of forward-thinking hotels and residences rooted in art, design and culture. Groundbreaking interiors, immersive art installations and inventive culinary experiences are hallmarks of a Mondrian, as are dream-like spaces that reflect the city it inhabits. Visionary collaborators and progressive programming bring each location to life, generating an energy that calls to the culturally curious and attracts locals and travellers alike. With properties at the forefront of some of the world’s most exciting established and emerging cultural hubs in Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, Mexico City, Cannes, Bordeaux, Seoul, Hong Kong, Ibiza and Australia’s Gold Coast, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in the Maldives, Bucharest and Abu Dhabi

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com