Elevate Investments, a leader in finance, strategic management, investment, and business growth, and Royal Caviar House, announced the debut of its newest venture, Numero Uno – a premier caviar brand and distributor, at a grand launch event in Abu Dhabi. Held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the event showcased the Numero Uno brand and its strategic approach towards entering the market.

The launch was held at the Emirates Palace and was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Elevate Investments, Omar Jamal Al Omar, Chairman of OJO Group of Companies and Founder of Elevate Investments, alongside an elite guest list of C-level executives, members of the royal family, and influential figures from across the world. Guests indulged in the brand's exquisite caviar offerings through dedicated caviar stations, and listened to speeches delivered by Al Omar and Michael Litwak, Head of Business Development at Numero Uno.

In his speech, Al Omar expressed his gratitude and excitement for the journey ahead. He shed light on some of the key attributes behind the venture, the strategic vision, and the Group’s future expansion plan. Al Omar also thanked His Excellency for his support and guidance in this initiative, marking one of many achievements for the Group.

At the event, Numero Uno unveiled its latest venture, a cutting-edge facility situated in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD). The facility is designed to be at the forefront of innovation and efficiency, while leveraging the strategic advantages offered by KEZAD’s dynamic business ecosystem. The facility will cater to the GCC’s growing demand for high end caviar through advanced technology and stringent packing protocols that align with Numero Uno’s exceptional standards.

Commenting on the success of the launch, Al Omar said, “Addressing the need for expanding our initiatives in the GCC is crucial, driving us to offer top-tier solutions across various sectors. This venture represents just one of many steps in the Group’s relentless pursuit of excellence.”

In this regard, Sheikh Tahnoon expressed that the event symbolizes the beginning of a new era in the caviar industry, where quality meets responsibility.

