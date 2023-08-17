DUBAI: Sustainability isn't just a buzzword; for many, it's a call to action. At EIRA Water, it’s an integral part of the company’s ethos. As global conversations turn towards preserving the environment, the team is excited to unveil a series of initiatives that place them at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the water industry.

1. Recycling Glass Scrap: Closing the Loop

Waste reduction is an immediate concern in manufacturing. EIRA Water has risen to the challenge by ensuring all glass scrap produced at their factory is recycled. By closing the loop, the company is not only reducing waste but also conserving resources and minimising the environmental footprint. This step reaffirms their commitment to a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled.

2. Embracing Aluminium: A Glimpse into 2024

Anticipating shifts in industry and consumer preferences, the company is excited to announce the launch of an Aluminium Bottle Range of water in mid-2024. Aluminium, being lightweight and highly recyclable, is a fantastic alternative to traditional packaging. Its introduction into the range underscores their dedication to finding innovative, sustainable solutions that meet customers’ evolving needs.

3. Lighter Glass, Greater Savings:

Technological Innovations for a Sustainable Impact

Utilising the advanced NNPB technology, the company has managed to produce glass bottles that are 20% lighter than before. While this might seem like a small tweak, its implications are profound. This change translates into thousands of tons of glass saved annually. Fewer raw materials mean decreased energy consumption during production, reduced emissions, and an overall lighter carbon footprint.

4. Future-Ready Factory

EIRA Water is in the process of building a state-of-the-art factory, set to be operational in the first half of 2024. More than just a production facility, it represents their unwavering commitment to sustainability. This facility will be powered 100% by hydroelectricity, a zero-emissions source of energy. Such a significant shift towards sustainable energy consumption underscores the company’s dedication to preserving the water source and retaining its uniquely pristine qualities.

5. Drawing Inspiration from Norway's Green Landscape

Norway serves as a beacon of sustainability, and the company takes immense pride in being part of this eco-conscious community. The nation’s approach to recycling is exemplary, with virtually everything being recycled and repurposed. The predominantly clean energy landscape, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric and wind power, sets a global standard. Furthermore, waste management in Norway is methodical and efficient, ensuring minimal environmental impact. The operations in such a setting reflect their pledge to adopt and promote the best practices in sustainability.

The Path Forward

At EIRA Water, sustainability is not an afterthought—it's at the heart of their operations. The company believes that by integrating these green initiatives into the business model, they’re not only fulfilling their responsibility towards the environment but also paving the way for other businesses to follow suit.

The company is actively delving into other innovative packaging solutions, ensuring that the packaging not only meets but exceeds global environmental standards. The team is tirelessly working on supply chain improvements, aiming to reduce their carbon footprint at every stage of production and distribution. Furthermore, to offer customers an even wider range of sustainable choices, they are maximising the glass range by introducing more formats.

About EIRA Water

In search of the purest water in Norway, geologists found the ‘Eira’ fount, pristine clear and low in minerals. The water is unfiltered and bottled straight from the source. The EIRA plant is 100% hydroelectric, making it a low greenhouse gas emission CSR establishment that uses one of the cleanest sources of electricity for its operations.

The still and sparkling bottles are uniquely identified by their signature gold and silver caps respectively. The water is available in 400ml and 700ml glass bottles and a 500ml PET bottle for convenience.

Website: https://www.eirawater.com

Social Media: @eirawater