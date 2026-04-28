Dubai: The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai has launched the Emirati Talent Empowerment Programme in Wealth Management and Financial Technology, in partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the Emirates Institute of Finance, and Emirates NBD. The programme is designed to strengthen the participation of Emirati talent in advanced financial services and support their progression into high-value roles across wealth management and financial technology (FinTech).

The initiative reflects DIFC’s leadership in developing financial services-related talent, leveraging its position as the region’s leading global financial centre and innovation ecosystem. Through its convening power, industry partnerships and access to global institutions, DIFC continues to play a central role in enabling training, exposure and placement opportunities aligned with Dubai’s localisation objectives and the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The programme also forms part of the practical implementation of the ‘Dubai Ambition’ initiative, launched by EHRDC during the Dubai Emiratisation Forum. Under this initiative, EHRDC aims to raise awareness among 10,000 students, provide training opportunities for 10,000 Emirati students and graduates, and facilitate the employment of 5,000 Emiratis in the private sector by 2026, with a focus on future-ready and high-growth sectors.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the EHRDC, said: “This programme represents a practical step towards strengthening the presence of national talent in advanced financial sectors and ensuring sustainable, impactful career opportunities. By offering specialised training directly aligned with the present labour market needs and employment opportunities, we are committed to working with our partners to develop clear career pathways that support participants’ capabilities and potential, while ensuring a seamless transition from training to employment. This initiative further supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by developing qualified Emirati talent capable of competing in wealth management and financial technology.”

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “DIFC is committed to empowering UAE National talent to become future leaders in the financial services industry, including in high-growth sectors such as wealth management, private banking and FinTech. Through initiatives such as the Emirati Talent Empowerment Programme, and in collaboration with key partners, we are creating clear pathways that equip local talent with the skills, exposure, and opportunities needed to support Dubai becoming one of the world’s top four global financial centres in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Marwan AlMheiri, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said: “This programme reflects the institute’s commitment to developing and empowering national talent by equipping them with the specialised knowledge and practical skills required by today’s evolving financial sector. Through our partnership in this initiative, we aim to deliver advanced, industry-aligned training that keeps pace with rapid developments in wealth management and financial technology and enhances the readiness of Emiratis to assume specialised and sustainable roles. We firmly believe that investing in national human capital is a fundamental pillar in strengthening the competitiveness of Dubai’s financial sector and reinforcing its position as a leading global financial hub.”

The programme is delivered through two complementary tracks. The Wealth Strategist Programme focuses on preparing Emirati participants for specialised roles within private banking and wealth management, supported by leading regional and global financial institutions. The National FinTech Programme, led by DIFC through its Innovation Hub ecosystem, provides exposure to high-growth FinTech domains, enabling participants to develop practical, innovation-driven capabilities aligned with market demand.

In its first cohort, the programme will support approximately 15 Emirati job seekers through an integrated development model combining technical training, professional qualifications and essential workplace skills. Delivered over two months at the Emirates Institute of Finance campus, the programme blends theoretical learning with practical industry engagement to support direct employability.

Participating organisations include Emirates NBD, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), J.P. Morgan, Banco Santander, UBS, HSBC, Standard Chartered, TapTapSend, Tabby, Vault22, Lean Technologies and Lune Technologies. This broad collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing Emiratisation by supporting the development and placement of national talent across wealth management and FinTech.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com