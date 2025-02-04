In a groundbreaking collaboration, the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD) has signed an unprecedented partnership agreement with global entertainment powerhouse Live Nation Middle East and Egypt’s premier ticketing platform TicketsMarche. This landmark alliance sets the stage for bringing world-class entertainment and international acts to the New Administrative Capital, cementing its status as a regional hub for entertainment.

The partnership will bring iconic venues such as People’s Square, Nation’s Park, and the Green River into the global spotlight, hosting events that will redefine the region's entertainment landscape.

Eng. Khaled Abbas, Chairman and Managing Director of ACUD, said: "The cooperation between the three parties aims to organize global entertainment events and concerts in line with global and Arab tourism trends, enhancing Egypt’s position on the global tourism map. The collaboration also aims to elevate the entertainment industry in Egypt by hosting world-class shows that cater to all tastes and generations."

The plan includes hosting +10 major concerts and events in 2025, and continuing over the following years, showcasing the New Administrative Capital’s ability to host large-scale global productions. These events are expected to attract hundreds of thousands of attendees, boosting tourism, and establishing the city as a magnet for world-class entertainment.

"We want to show the world our readiness to host major global acts and for the world to see our ability to successfully host such events," Abbas added.

James Craven, President Live Nation Middle East, said "This collaboration is a testament to the region's growing appetite for global entertainment. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark for live events in the Middle East, creating unforgettable experiences that will put Egypt's New Administrative Capital firmly on the global entertainment map."

Mohamed Sirag, Managing Director and Chief Commercial Officer of TicketsMarche, said:

"This partnership represents a transformative moment for the entertainment industry in Egypt and the wider region. By bringing together the global expertise of Live Nation Middle East, the state-of-the-art venues and infrastructure of the New Capital, and TicketsMarche’s longstanding commitment to enhancing the ticketing experience, we aim to redefine live entertainment in Egypt. This collaboration is about more than just hosting international acts; it’s about establishing Egypt as a premier entertainment hub, setting and exceeding global standards. Together, we will create unforgettable experiences for audiences, while showcasing Egypt’s progressive vision and rich cultural heritage to the world."

This partnership represents a bold step forward for the New Administrative Capital, reinforcing its vision to become the first smart city in the Middle East, powered by sustainable, cutting-edge urban developments.

