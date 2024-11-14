Egis, a world leader in engineering, architecture, consulting, maintenance and operation, has announced the acquisition of FIA, founded by architects Mark Fenwick and Javier Iribarren. This strategic acquisition strengthens Egis' position and ambition in the sports and entertainment sector through consulting and design for major future global sporting events.

FIA, is a Madrid-based design practice founded in 1990, specializing in the design, rehabilitation, and consultancy of sports and events architecture. FIA boasts an impressive track record through their innovative approach to low-carbon design and fabrication of iconic stadiums which has made it a reference designer for UEFA (Union of European Football Associations).

Egis has extensive experience in sports infrastructure and event management throughout the world. The company supported the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 by integrating ICT, facility management, and security, across 8 stadiums, as well as managing the carbon emissions and real-time consumption of water and electricity. Spearheading the event’s operations ensured seamless stadium operations and a commitment to sustainability. Egis has also provided more than 1,000,000 seats in sports facilities, such as the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille (France) or the Paul Biya Sports Complex in Olembe (Cameroon).

This acquisition will not only allow Egis to expand its portfolio of services and offer its clients comprehensive solutions in the sports sector but will also strengthen our presence in the Middle East and worldwide by creating synergies with the competences of Egis Group and the Egis Architecture line.

FIA is one of the world's top stadium design firms, with more than 40 awards to its name. They designed and built three of the eight stadiums for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a true feat for any architectural firm in a World Cup.

With more than 20 years of experience in sports architecture, their expertise led to the creation of the most innovative stadium ever built for a World Cup – the first demountable structure, made of reusable transport containers, Stadium 974, and the first cooling system in an open-air stadium, Education City Stadium.

“Joining the Egis Group and Egis’ Architecture Line is a great opportunity to take our company to the next level and to develop the potential of our teams in synergy with the technical capabilities of Egis and its architectural firms, particularly in the world of sport with a sustainable approach: a shared vision of both companies". Mark Fenwick and Javier Iribarren, FIA Senior Partners.

"We are delighted to welcome FIA to Egis’ Architecture Line. Their extraordinary talent, innovative mindset and commitment to excellence and sustainability align perfectly with our goals. We look forward to working with FIA to deliver inspiring, state-of-the-art sports facilities across the world which enhance the athlete and fan experience", said Thomas Salvant, Director of Energy & Sustainable Cities at Egis.

About Egis

Egis is an international player active in architecture, consulting, construction engineering and mobility services. We create and operate intelligent infrastructures and buildings that respond to the climate emergency and contribute to more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. Operating in 100 countries, Egis puts the expertise of its 19,500 employees at the service of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovations accessible to all projects. Through its wide range of activities, Egis is a key player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

With 3,500 employees across 8 countries in the Middle East, Egis has delivered over 700 complex development projects, stimulating economic growth and enhancing quality of life. Ranked among the top five firms in the Middle East by Engineering News Record (ENR), Egis is committed to sustainable development. The Group’s operations in the Middle East are built on strategic acquisitions and a deep understanding of local market conditions. Egis’ long history of providing comprehensive engineering, consulting, and project management services makes it a trusted partner for regional governments, investors, and developers.

