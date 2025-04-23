Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of two new properties in Cairo’s New Administrative Capital, Hilton Cairo New Capital Downtown and Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Capital Downtown, in partnership with Panax Company, part of Selim Holding Group. Expected to open in 2028, this latest signing reinforces Hilton’s continued growth strategy in Egypt where the global hospitality company aims to triple its presence and exceed 40 trading properties across the country in the coming years.

Strategically located in the heart of a transformative new capital designed to become a hub for business, culture, and innovation, both hotels will sit along the city’s Green River – a vast, landscaped park inspired by the Nile. The properties will be just minutes away from key landmarks including government ministries, the Central Bank, the Presidential Palace, and the Central Business District. Cairo International Airport is a 30-minute drive, ensuring convenient access for both domestic and international travellers.

Carlos Khneisser, vice president, development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “The signing of these two new hotels in the Egyptian New Administrative Capital further reaffirms our commitment to continue diversifying and expanding our presence in the country. As one of the region’s most ambitious urban developments, we see strong potential in the New Administrative Capital's evolution as a thriving economic hub, and we look forward to launching these outstanding properties to deliver an exceptional guest experience.”

Hilton Cairo New Capital Downtown will feature 100 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, thoughtfully designed to foster energizing connections and offer comfort for all travellers. Guests will be able to enjoy the best of local and global culture through a variety of dining options including a lobby café, an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant, and a pool bar. Underscoring the brand’s commitment to elevate every celebration and event, the hotel will boast a 1,000 sqm ballroom along with seven multifunctional meeting rooms, providing flexible spaces for conferences, corporate gatherings, and social functions. True to Hilton Hotels & Resorts’ legacy as the world’s iconic host, the hotel will offer unrivalled hospitality and unlock vibrant, authentic experiences for guests traveling to Cairo.

Hilton Garden Inn Cairo New Capital Downtown will offer 180 guest rooms in the centre of the New Administrative Capital. The hotel will feature a versatile all-day dining restaurant and lobby bar within a welcoming social space, as well as a flexible meeting room.

In addition, both properties will have direct access to each other and share facilities, including a fitness centre and spa, an outdoor pool, and a range of meeting and events’ spaces, ensuring guests have everything they need for a comfortable and enjoyable stay.

Dr Mohamed Selim, Owner and Chairman, Panax Company, added: “The New Administrative Capital is a landmark project that represents the future of Egypt, and we are delighted to partner with Hilton to bring world-class hospitality experiences to this fast-growing city. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting Egypt's rapidly evolving tourism and business landscape, and we look forward to welcoming guests to the new properties in the near future.”

Hilton plans to triple its portfolio across Egypt – the global hospitality company currently operates 14 hotels with 27 hotels in the pipeline, including Hilton Cairo New Capital Tower also set to open in the New Administrative Capital, and most recently Signia by Hilton Cairo Skywalk and Signia by Hilton Cairo Skywalk Residences in West Cairo.

