Cairo: EFG Hermes Holding, the leading universal bank in Egypt and the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM), announced today that it has been featured on the Financial Times and Statista ranking of Africa’s fastest-growing companies in 2022. Previously the annual rankings featured the most innovative companies around the world covering Europe and the Americas. This is the first time the Financial Times conducts an annual ranking of Africa’s fastest growing companies, which is based on revenue growth between the years 2017 and 2020.

The Firm was one of only 10 African financial services companies listed on the ranking for the year and ranked 55th fastest-growing company in Africa. In its home market of Egypt, the firm also ranked the fourth fastest growing company and was the only Egyptian financial services institution listed in the ranking.

“Standing as a testament to the Firm’s agility as an impact-driven financial services corporation, the ranking reflects our success in achieving business growth by providing a multitude of financial solutions and opportunities that foster growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders” said EFG Hermes Holding's Group CEO Karim Awad.

EFG Hermes Holding’s positive ranking falls on the back of exceptional performance witnessed across its Investment Banking, Securities Brokerage, Private Equity and Asset Management divisions, in addition to its growing Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) platform that caters to individuals and businesses of all sizes. Specifically in Africa, its Brokerage division continued to rank number one in Egypt, held first-place position in Kenya with a 60.8% market share, and fourth-place position in Nigeria with a 5.7% market share, as of year-end 2021. Its investment banking division closed 41 ECM, DCM, and M&A transactions across its FEM footprint, with an aggregate value of over USD 7.9 billion during last year.

Recently, EFG Hermes Holding garnered numerous accolades in Africa, including ‘Best Debt Bank in Africa’ by Global Finance, ‘Best Brokerage Services’ by Africa Global Funds and ‘Best Broker in Egypt and Kenya’ by the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards, in 2021. In its home country, it was awarded ‘Best Investment Bank in Egypt’ by EMEA Finance as well as ‘Best Corporate and Investment Bank in Egypt’ by Asiamoney, during the same year. Most notably the firm’s group CEO was amongst the 100 most powerful Arabs in 2022 by Gulf Business.

Additionally, the acquisition of a majority stake in the Arab Investment Bank in Egypt in 2021 marked a strategic entry into the rapidly growing commercial banking sector in Egypt, laying the foundation for the holding company’s transformation into a full-fledged universal bank in the country with a focus on omni-channel banking, enabling the firm to add new products and services to its roster of product offerings to provide clients with a holistic set of financial solutions, for individual, retail, and corporate clients alike.

-Ends-

About EFG Hermes Holding

With a current footprint spanning 13 countries across four continents, EFG Hermes Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) has grown over 38 years of success to transform from a pure-play investment bank in MENA into a universal bank in Egypt with the leading investment bank franchise in Frontier Emerging Markets (FEM). Drawing on our proven track-record and a diverse team of talented employees, we provide a wide spectrum of financial services that include advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research and private equity to the entire FEM region. In our home country, we have the fastest-growing non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) platform with operations covering microfinance, leasing, factoring, Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL), digital payment solutions, mortgage finance and insurance.

And most recently the acquisition of majority stake in aiBANK allowed the firm to offer commercial banking products and services.

Through its three verticals, the Investment Bank, Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) and Commercial Bank, the group is perfectly positioned to consistently bring disruptive financial products and services to the market space, offering a holistic portfolio that best serves its growing base of individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Oman | Jordan | Pakistan | UK | Kenya | USA | Bangladesh | Nigeria | Vietnam

Learn more about us at www.efghermes.com & stay connected with us:

For further information, please contact:

The EFG Hermes Holding Public Relations Team

PublicRelations@EFG-Hermes.com

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Hermes Holding

melgammal@efg-hermes.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Hermes Holding may make forward looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Hermes Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.