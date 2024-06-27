EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today the successful conclusion of a short-term note issuance, valued at EGP 433 million for a one-year term for EFG Corp-Solutions, a subsidiary of EFG Finance and an EFG Holding Company, and one of Egypt’s leading leasing and factoring companies. This transaction comes as the first of its kind for EFG Corp-Solutions.

The recent issuance has not only been a success but has also attracted a diverse range of investors, including asset managers, insurance companies, and a corporate client. This broad appeal underscores the company’s robust market position, achieving full subscriptions without the involvement of local banks, and highlights the robust cross-selling synergies across the EFG Holding universe.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented on the issuance, “This successful issuance not only marks a significant milestone for EFG Corp-Solutions but also showcases the remarkable cross-selling synergies within EFG Holding. By leveraging our extensive network and expertise across various financial services, we were able to attract a diverse range of investors. Our evolving presence in the debt capital market space is a testament to our firm’s market strength and the trust investors place in our capabilities.”

Talal El Ayat, CEO of EFG Corp-Solutions, shares his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled with the success of our first short-term note issuance. This achievement is a significant milestone for EFG Corp-Solutions and demonstrates our capability to attract diverse investors. It is a clear indicator of the market's trust in our business model and our potential for sustained growth. We look forward to leveraging this momentum to further expand our footprint and deliver exceptional value to our stakeholders.”

This transaction comes as the latest in a string of debt issuances advised on by EFG Hermes in the region. EFG Hermes recently concluded advisory on the issuance of a senior unsecured short-term note for the Hermes Securities Brokerage Company (HSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of EFG Holding, in an EGP 600 million transaction. This marks the fifth issuance for the company and the second in an approved two-year program worth EGP 2 billion. EFG Hermes also recently advised Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, on its ninth securitized bond issuance worth EGP 616.75 million. The issuance was part of the approved extended securitization program worth EGP 9.0 billion.

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor, transaction manager, book-runner, underwriter, and arranger for the issuance.

