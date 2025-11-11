Cairo — Egyptian Fibers Company (EFCO), one of the world’s largest industrial institutions in the production of woven carpets, nonwoven carpets, and their complementary industries, has taken a major strategic step forward with a new state-of-the-art nonwoven production line. This expansion reinforces the company’s long-term vision of strengthening its competitive position, diversifying its offerings, and deepening its presence across international markets.

The new nonwoven production line, built with advanced Chinese technology and an annual capacity of 6 million square meters, enhances EFCO’s technical capabilities. It enables the company to enter new high-demand sectors, most notably the geotextile market, which continues to grow due to its wide adoption across construction, furniture, hygiene products, automotive applications, medical products, agriculture, and packaging.

This investment increases EFCO’s total production capacity by 30%, strengthening the company’s ability to meet rising global demand with greater speed, flexibility, and efficiency. It also enhances EFCO’s competitiveness through increased productivity, improved cost structures, and expanded product diversification, while creating more than 150 new job opportunities and contributing to local industrial development.

By integrating cutting-edge technology and expanding its export capabilities, EFCO is entering a new phase of sustainable growth. The company remains committed to operational excellence, market diversification, and delivering high-quality nonwoven and fiber-based solutions that meet global standards and the evolving needs of its partners around the world.

About Egyptian Fibers Company (EFCO)

Egyptian Fibers Company (EFCO), a subsidiary of Oriental Weavers Carpets established in 1987, is one of the world’s largest industrial institutions in the production of woven carpets, nonwoven carpets, and their complementary industries. The company exports to more than 71 countries, relying on a strong operational foundation built on innovation, product quality, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Its capabilities span masterbatch production, polypropylene staple fibres, and needle-felt carpets, alongside a wide product range that includes wall-to-wall carpeting up to four meters wide, indoor and outdoor rugs, patterned and printed mats, engraved and embossed mats, underlay rolls, rug pads, car mats, and bathmats. As of 2021, EFCO’s annual production capacity reached 22 million square meters, positioning the company as a key regional and international player.