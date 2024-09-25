Cairo, Egypt – EdVentures, the venture capital arm of Nahdet Misr Group specializing in EdTech, has selected eight new startups for funding and support, further enhancing its investment portfolio.

This selection follows a comprehensive evaluation of entrepreneurs participating in EdVentures' recent business accelerator program. This strategic initiative underscores EdVentures' commitment to fostering innovation and improving the education system in Egypt, making it more accessible and of higher quality for all.

The new startups will join a distinguished roster of 14 companies that EdVentures has previously invested in, bringing its total portfolio to 22 companies. These new investments underscore EdVentures' strong belief in the transformative power of innovation in education and its commitment to nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

These startups offer groundbreaking solutions designed to revolutionize traditional education through technology, thereby significantly enhancing the learning experience for students. The featured startups include:

Elkheta : An innovative educational platform providing tutoring lessons and exercises based on the new Egyptian curriculum to help students enhance their academic performance.

: An innovative educational platform providing tutoring lessons and exercises based on the new Egyptian curriculum to help students enhance their academic performance. Saikoro : A platform that makes learning enjoyable by converting traditional educational content into digital formats and interactive games.

: A platform that makes learning enjoyable by converting traditional educational content into digital formats and interactive games. The Copywriter : An engaging educational platform that helps young individuals develop their professional skills through career guidance in creativity and writing.

: An engaging educational platform that helps young individuals develop their professional skills through career guidance in creativity and writing. Techy App : Focused on teaching STEM subjects, this app merges an electronic platform with a physical school to offer experiential learning for children and adolescents aged 6 to 18.

: Focused on teaching STEM subjects, this app merges an electronic platform with a physical school to offer experiential learning for children and adolescents aged 6 to 18. SchoolZ : A specialized transportation system for school students, providing a safe and convenient way to commute.

: A specialized transportation system for school students, providing a safe and convenient way to commute. ArmStrong : An interactive online platform offering STEM courses that bridge the gap between school curricula and real-world applications, available in both Arabic and English for students aged 4 to 18.

: An interactive online platform offering STEM courses that bridge the gap between school curricula and real-world applications, available in both Arabic and English for students aged 4 to 18. Tutoro : A platform connecting students with teachers for face-to-face lessons, with plans to collaborate with universities and introduce an AI-powered robot assistant for future study support.

: A platform connecting students with teachers for face-to-face lessons, with plans to collaborate with universities and introduce an AI-powered robot assistant for future study support. InvestED: A platform linking companies with schools to assist students who are unable to complete their education by addressing their financial needs through fundraising efforts.

Additionally, the Ministry of Communications has chosen EdVentures to manage Egypt’s digital innovation hubs, starting with the “Creativa” hub in Sohag. This initiative reinforces EdVentures' commitment to fostering a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem across various governorates, as the company implements and manages programs at Egypt’s digital centers.

EdVentures remains dedicated to empowering learners and helping them reach their full potential through innovative educational solutions.

About EdVentures:

Established in 2017, EdVentures is the investment arm of Nahdet Misr Group and the leading EdTech specialized corporate venture capital firm in the MENA region. The company supports startups and young entrepreneurs operating in the education and EdTech sectors through its incubation, acceleration, and investment programs.

https://www.nmedventures.com/

https://nahdetmisr.com/