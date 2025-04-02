Launched at LAAD 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, DISCOVERY-CIM provides real-time security, enhanced situational awareness, and intelligent analytics for critical infrastructure protection and pipeline monitoring

​​​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has launched DISCOVERY-CIM, a next-generation Critical Infrastructure Monitoring (CIM) platform designed to help organisations safeguard and monitor their vital assets.

Jointly developed by EDGE entities ORYXLABS, a global provider of advanced digital security solutions that help enterprises monitor, secure and optimise their critical assets and networked environments, and BEACON RED, a leading system integrator specialising in training solutions, advanced technologies, and national security capability development, DISCOVERY-CIM delivers real-time protection, enhanced situational awareness, and predictive analytics for critical infrastructure protection and pipeline monitoring.

The platform marks the latest addition to the DISCOVERY product family, expanding ORYXLABS’ External Attack Surface Management (EASM) portfolio into critical Operational Technology (OT) environments. It is specifically designed to monitor external pipeline integrity and environmental protection systems in real time. BEACON RED, serving as the end-to-end system integrator, will oversee the platform’s seamless integration, deployment, and operational efficiency.

Leveraging advanced technologies to prevent environmental risks along pipelines and sensor fusion technology managed by BEACON RED, DISCOVERY-CIM enables users to proactively detect and respond to threats such as leaks, unauthorised access, and environmental hazards. Additionally, the platform integrates state-of-the-art fibre-optic monitoring and security solutions to enhance infrastructure security and operational resilience.

Rogerio Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, said: “DISCOVERY-CIM is transforming how enterprises protect their critical assets. Our partnership with BEACON RED brings together cutting-edge digital security and risk mitigation strategies, equipping organisations with real-time monitoring, intelligent analytics, and predictive insights to stay ahead of emerging threats and maintain operational integrity.”

With real-time threat detection, intelligent analytics, and cutting-edge monitoring capabilities, DISCOVERY-CIM sets a new benchmark for critical infrastructure monitoring and security.

