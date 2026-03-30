Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: With Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector continuing its rapid growth, the Kingdom has raised the bar by setting a new goal of 150 million tourists by 2030, further strengthening its position as a premier global destination. Responding to this momentum, Edge Riyadh Al Rabie by Rotana is now officially open, introducing a refined urban retreat designed for the rhythm of modern Riyadh.

Located in the vibrant Al Rabie district, the hotel blends contemporary sophistication with the warmth of Arabian hospitality, creating a seamless environment for both business and leisure travellers. The property offers 71 modern rooms and suites, three vibrant dining venues, a grand ballroom, eight flexible meeting rooms and fitness and wellness facilities thoughtfully crafted to balance comfort, style, and functionality.

Developed as part of the strategic partnership between Rotana and Memar Development & Investment Company to introduce multiple “Edge by Rotana” hotels properties across the Kingdom, the hotel reflects a shared vision to deliver high-quality, scalable hospitality experiences aligned with Saudi Arabia’s evolving tourism landscape.

At the heart of the hotel is a strong emphasis on social, dining, and lifestyle experiences. Guests are welcomed into a well-designed lobby that sets the tone for a stay that is both comfortable and connected. Dining options include The Alley for a go-to sports bar to watch live games, enjoy great food, Bistro Lounge for coffee, light bites, and informal meetings, and Bistro & Co. for a more relaxed social setting.

Wellness and relaxation are equally integral to the experience. The Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club features a fully equipped gym designed for modern lifestyles, complemented by a dedicated wellness area that includes a signature Moroccan bath, sauna, steam rooms, and curated treatment offerings, creating a holistic environment for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Commenting on the opening, Kozhaya Tannous, Cluster General Manager, said "Saudi Arabia represents one of the most dynamic and exciting hospitality markets in the region today. I am proud to be part of Edge by Rotana’s growth journey and contribute to shaping a brand that reflects the evolving needs of today’s travellers. Our focus is on delivering efficient, high-quality experiences while building a strong connection with the local market."

Guided by the philosophy “Designed for Business, Inspired by Comfort,” Edge Riyadh Al Rabie offers a fully integrated hospitality experience where productivity, relaxation, and connection come together seamlessly. Every detail—from its thoughtfully designed spaces to its curated dining and wellness offerings—reflects a deep understanding of the modern traveller’s needs.

About Edge Riyadh Al Rabie by Rotana:

“Edge Riyadh Al Rabie” by Rotana is an upscale urban retreat located in the heart of Riyadh’s vibrant Al Rabie district. Blending contemporary sophistication with the warmth of authentic Arabian hospitality, the hotel offers 71 modern rooms and suites that combine Arabian-inspired aesthetics with Rotana’s signature comfort, creating a seamless stay experience for business travelers, families, and city visitors alike.

Strategically positioned just 20 minutes from King Khalid International Airport and minutes from Roshn Front Exhibition Center and King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), the hotel provides an ideal base for meetings, events, wellness escapes, and family stays.

At Edge Riyadh Al Rabie, dining and social experiences are thoughtfully curated across distinctive venues. Guests can enjoy a go-to sports bar to watch live games, enjoy great food at The Alley; relax at Bistro Lounge where we proudly serve Bateel coffee and crafted beverages; or unwind at Bistro & Co a social hub for a more relaxed social setting serving international cuisine.

The property features a Grand ballroom accommodating up to 550 guests, 8 versatile meeting rooms, and dedicated pre-function spaces designed for conferences, workshops, and social celebrations. Guests can also access Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, offering a fully equipped gym, sauna, steam rooms, relaxation areas, and a signature Moroccan bath for a holistic wellness experience.

“Designed for Business, Inspired by Comfort,” Edge Riyadh Al Rabie by Rotana delivers a contemporary hospitality experience where productivity, style, and comfort come together seamlessly.