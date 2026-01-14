Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE Group will mark its first participation at the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) as a Main Sponsor, underscoring the Group’s expanding footprint in the region and its deepening strategic partnership with Qatar. EDGE’s presence reflects a sustained commitment to working closely with military and security stakeholders across the Middle East, bringing end-to-end defence capabilities and globally proven technologies.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said: “Our first presence at DIMDEX reflects how EDGE is approaching the region with confidence and purpose. This is about showing the depth, maturity, and coherence of our defence capabilities within the regional landscape. We are positioning EDGE as a long-term partner of choice, bringing globally competitive, integrated solutions that are ready to support the evolving security priorities of the region.”

EDGE will present a focused selection from its defence portfolio to demonstrate how EDGE is addressing contemporary operational requirements across air, land, maritime, and the electromagnetic domain.

In the air domain, EDGE will highlight capabilities aligned with precision strike, border security, and force protection. This includes the SHADOW 25 and SHADOW 50 loitering unmanned aerial vehicle systems, designed for responsive engagement against fixed targets, alongside the RASH 1M, RASH 2M, and RASH 2H precision-guided munitions supporting patrol operations, border protection, and the neutralisation of high-value threats. The THUNDER family of aerial munition guidance kits, including THUNDER P31, THUNDER P32, and THUNDER P34, further reflects EDGE’s approach to scalable and cost-effective strike capability.

EDGE’s naval portfolio addresses growing demand for flexible platforms capable of supporting a wide range of maritime missions. On display will be the FALAJ 3 and FA400 offshore patrol vessels, together with the 170 M-DETECTOR, designed to support surface warfare, transport, surveillance, and maritime domain awareness, with a strong emphasis on modularity and unmanned integration.

Electro-optics and sensing capabilities form a critical layer of this integrated approach. EDGE will present the KASHIF 600 lightweight stabilised gimballed system for unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotics, alongside the MIRSAD NG, MIRSAD R, and MIRSAD X surveillance and targeting systems, as well as the TAWAQ S surveillance radar, supporting persistent detection and situational awareness.

In the electronic warfare domain, EDGE will showcase solutions developed to protect operations in contested electromagnetic environments, including the BORDERSHIELD autonomous border surveillance and security system and the GPS PROTECT 2 and GPS PROTECT 4 anti-jamming platforms for GPS receivers.

The display will also feature non-lethal technologies and ammunition from CONDOR and LAHAB Defence Systems, alongside the ZENITH sovereign space operations and data orchestration platform. EDGE’s land systems will be represented by the AJBAN MK2 and HAFEET MK2 platforms, supporting mobility and mission adaptability across diverse operational scenarios.

Visitors can engage with EDGE’s full capability offering at Stand H8 132.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

