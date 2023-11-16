Dubai, UAE:– HORIZON, the Middle East’s largest independent helicopter flight training academy, today announced that it has been awarded the 2023 Aviation Safety Marathon Challenge – Psychoactive Substances Management Programme (PSMP) from the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), a federal, autonomous body set up to oversee and regulate all aviation-related activities in the UAE.

Speaking on the award, Hareb Al Dhaheri, HORIZON CEO, said: “As the leading rotary flight school in the MENA region, we are proud to deliver best-in-class helicopter flight programmes to prospective pilots both locally and internationally. HORIZON is incredibly honoured to have received this award from the GCAA, which acts as a testament to our ongoing dedication to flight safety and the health of our pilots."

The award was presented to the HORIZON team at the GCAA award ceremony during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, extending until 17 November at Dubai World Central.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

About Horizon

Horizon is the Middle East’s largest independent helicopter flight training academy based in Al Ain. Offering industry-standard and bespoke helicopter pilot training to a wide range of leading commercial and military operators from South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, the company has played a fundamental role in developing regional rotary-wing aviation capabilities for more than a decade.

As part of EDGE, the company consistently seeks out innovative training technologies and world-class partnerships to upskill pilots and enhance operational flexibility for customers.

For more information, please visit www.horizonuae.ae.