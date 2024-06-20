The partnership is expected to develop and produce new solutions in the domain of radio-communications.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – KATIM, an EDGE Group entity and leader in the development of ultra-secure communication solutions, and Thales, will start discussing the co-development of Software Defined Radio technologies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A declaration of intent was signed at the international defence and security show, Eurosatory, by Didier Pagnoux, CEO of KATIM, and Abdelhafid Mordi, CEO THALES in the UAE and Christophe Groshenry, Vice President, Radio at THALES and, in the presence of Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, Waleid Al Mesmari, President, Space & Cyber Technologies of EDGE Group and Pascale Sourisse, President &CEO Thales International, and Christophe Dumas, CEO Thales Secure Communications & Information Systems in France .

To meet the demands of the UAE’s large-scale high-tech programmes and its exportation needs, KATIM and Thales will work jointly on the full cycle development, production and maintenance of airborne and long range HF (high frequency) radio communication solutions. Both companies will bring their expertise to the partnership and will promote and export the co-developed solutions-based portfolio to the international market.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO of KATIM, said: “Partnering with Thales represents a significant milestone for EDGE, underscoring the global confidence in our leadership in advanced communications technology. By combining our expertise, we will develop sophisticated Software Defined Radio solutions that meet the rigorous demands of both domestic and international markets. This collaboration aligns with our goal of driving innovative secure communication solutions and fully supports the UAE's ambitious global exports roadmap. We eagerly anticipate the transformative outcomes of our joint efforts.”

Christophe Salomon, Executive Vice-President, Thales Secure Communications & Information Systems, said “As a worldwide leader for tactical radios and on-board communication solutions for land, air and naval forces, Thales is proud to partner with EDGE in radio communications solutions. The partnership is fully aligned with the Group’s development strategy in the UAE.”

-Ends-

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

About THALES

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies specialized in three business domains: Defence & Security, Aeronautics & Space, and Cybersecurity & Digital identity.

It develops products and solutions that help make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.

The Group invests close to €4 billion a year in Research & Development, particularly in key innovation areas such as AI, cybersecurity, quantum technologies, cloud technologies and 6G.

Thales has close to 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2023, the Group generated sales of €18.4 billion.