Abu Dhabi, UAE – AL TAIF, the leading provider of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and an entity of EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ST Engineering Land MRO & Services, a Singapore-based global technology, defence and engineering group. The preliminary agreement was signed by Rashed Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of AL TAIF, and Lim Beng Lee, Executive Vice President and General Manager of STELMS. Through this collaboration, AL TAIF and STELMS will work together to identify business opportunities in augmenting land platform MRO processes in the UAE.

Key areas of cooperation under the MOU include Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) solutions to enhance maintenance operations with advanced tools for asset management, preventive maintenance scheduling, work order tracking, and resource optimisation; Fleet Instrumentation and Monitoring to develop integrated solutions that leverage IoT, artificial intelligence, analytics, and workshop automation to optimise MRO processes, improving operational efficiency and reliability; and Consultancy and Training where STELMS will share its expertise in MRO consultancy and training, offering engineering solutions such as remanufacturing, and service life extension for platforms and components.

This partnership underscores the commitment of both organisations to advancing MRO capabilities and delivering innovative solutions that enhance the sustainability and effectiveness of land platforms.

