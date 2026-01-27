Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE entity TRUST, a leading military combat supplier, has signed an authorised dealership agreement with Allison Transmission, a global leader in fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defence applications. The partnership reflects TRUST’s continued expansion of its capabilities, reinforcing its role in delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that enhance operational readiness. The agreement was signed during the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX), currently being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 20 to 22 January.

As an authorised Allison Direct Dealer, TRUST will provide sales, service, support, and genuine parts for Allison Transmission systems, strengthening local and regional access to proven drivetrain solutions across land mobility platforms.

