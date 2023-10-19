Dubai: École Ducasse is thrilled to announce that its iconic campus, Paris Campus, has been awarded World's Best Culinary Training Institution 2023 and Europe's Best Culinary Training Institution 2023 by World Culinary Awards in a glittering ceremony held in a well-renowned hotel in Dubai. Voted for by culinary professionals, media, and consumers worldwide, this honour recognises École Ducasse’s commitment to excellence and the unique training standards provided at Paris Campus.

As a sister competition to the World Travel Awards (established to recognise excellence in travel and tourism and currently commemorating their 30th anniversary), the World Culinary Awards, now on its 4th edition, is a globally recognized platform that celebrates excellence in the culinary industry. These awards honour exceptional achievements in various categories, including culinary education, restaurants, chefs, and more. This year, École Ducasse has earned the two prestigious titles of “World's Best Culinary Training Institution 2023” and “Europe's Best Culinary Training Institution 2023”.

These awards demonstrate École Ducasse Paris Campus' dedication to culinary education and its unwavering pursuit of culinary perfection. École Ducasse was founded in 1999 by Alain Ducasse who with 34 restaurants, 20 Michelin stars is the most influential and decorated chef in the World. Today, École Ducasse comprises three schools in France: Paris Studio in the heart of Paris, Paris Campus very close to the French capital, and the École Nationale Supérieure de Patisserie (ENSP) in Yssingeaux, Haute-Loire. École Ducasse has also developed a network of schools throughout the world: in Thailand, India and in the Philippines.

Each year, this worldwide network of schools welcome more than 3000 students with a wide range of profiles, from young students to professionals and gastronomy enthusiasts, all of whom share a single passion: taste and gastronomy. Today, the institution is the leading the path in culinary arts and pastry education, offering courses taught by renowned professionals: from Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (Best Craftsmen in France) to World Champions, experts and artisans.

The renowned culinary institution has also just announced expanding its presence in the United Arab Emirates with the establishment of the École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio – a pioneering venture in the area. The École Ducasse Abu Dhabi Studio will offer by year-end a unique opportunity for aspiring chefs and culinary enthusiasts to access avant-garde and unique culinary education in the region.

Elise Masurel, Managing Director of École Ducasse, expressed her enthusiasm for the awards, saying, “Today's chef plays multiple roles, embracing the responsibility of feeding our contemporaries and engaging with the cultural and social currents of the times. This recognition underscores our contemporary vision of chefs as experts, managers, entrepreneurs, global citizens, and, above all, major players in the eco-responsibility landscape. It acknowledges our dedication to shaping the future of gastronomy.”

About École Ducasse

École Ducasse is a network of schools founded in 1999 by multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse, dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.

École Ducasse runs three schools in France – Paris Studio, Paris Campus and École Nationale Supérieure de Pâtisserie as well as international schools with – Manila Campus in the Philippines, Gurugram Campus in India and Nai Lert Bangkok Studio in Thailand. All are united by a desire to share a passion for gastronomy with seasoned professionals as well as food enthusiasts, career changers and students. This broad portfolio of programs aims to meet all training needs: from short programs for experts or food enthusiasts to intensive two, four-or six-month programs, to three-year undergraduate programs and bachelor’s degree in culinary and pastry arts. École Ducasse is part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education.

