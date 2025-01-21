Ecocoast, committed to building safer, cleaner and more sustainable coastlines and waterways, is pleased to announce the opening of its new factory in Yanbu Industrial City, Saudi Arabia, which is operated by the Royal Commission for Yanbu. Strategically located along the Red Sea coast, this facility marks a significant milestone in Ecocoast's growth, further aligning the company with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of local production, economic diversification and sustainability.

The new facility demonstrates Ecocoast’s commitment to manufacturing high-quality, locally manufactured products. It will focus on producing a wide range of marine barriers, such as silt curtains, oil booms, safety and security barriers, as well as Aids to Navigation solutions. By establishing a base in Saudi Arabia, Ecocoast not only reduces its environmental footprint from transportation between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, but also optimizes operational efficiency, shortening lead times to prevent project delays and downtime for contractors.

In addition to manufacturing marine barriers, the new facility will expand the company’s ability to provide turnkey marine solutions, including on-demand service models for silt curtains for turbidity management and other marine barriers. These services are supported by a 24/7 operational team, ensuring timely project execution and delivery without compromising on quality.

Furthermore, Ecocoast will offer specialized marine event services. The company successfully delivered its first marine event for the grand opening of Sindalah Island.

“We are excited to have launched this new facility in Saudi Arabia,” said Joachim de Jenlis, CEO at Ecocoast. “As a company, we are dedicated to providing solutions that monitor, protect and regenerate marine environments. We take pride in leading the industry with innovative solutions that not only help protect vital ecosystems, but also support Saudi Arabia’s safety and security goals.”

He adds, “With the rapid expansion of the hospitality industry along the Red Sea, we are focused on delivering recreational barriers that enhance safety and elevate the guest experience in luxury resorts.”

Ecocoast brings over two decades of proven expertise to the Saudi market, with a track record of success in high-profile projects such as NEOM, Amaala and The Red Sea. With solutions deployed in more than 60 countries worldwide, Ecocoast is proud to bring globally recognized innovations to the local market. Over the past few years, the company has solidified its presence in Saudi Arabia with a dedicated salesforce in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh, to better serve clients across the Kingdom.

While the facility is now operational, the official grand opening event will take place in February 2025. Ecocoast’s Founder Lachlan Jackson, CEO Joachim de Jenlis and Managing Director for KSA Mark Boomsma will lead the celebrations.

