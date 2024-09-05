Dubai: In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with millions spending extended periods at home, the importance of connecting with nature has made a strong impression. Studies have shown a close link between natural environments and mental health, emphasizing the need to incorporate nature into living spaces for better emotional well-being and stress reduction.

Ebarza, a leader in innovative furniture and interior design, is at the forefront of this trend, offering a range of products designed to bring the outdoors into your home. CEO Maana Abu Daqqa highlights the resurgence of integrating natural elements into interiors, inspired by architect Frank Lloyd Wright's philosophy to "bring the outside in." This approach, once overshadowed by the demands of modern design, is now being revisited as people recognize the importance of nature in enhancing the quality of life at home.

Ebarza's latest collection features multifunctional living room furniture, including storage-equipped tables and sofas, designed to reduce clutter and create serene environments. Additionally, the company has introduced innovative wall cladding and TV units that blend luxury with functionality, utilizing raw materials like stone and unpolished marble to evoke a sense of nature.

Further enhancing mental wellness, Ebarza has launched an exclusive line of handcrafted plants and trees, including unique olive trees, to bring greenery into interior spaces. Recognizing the need for warmth and coziness, especially in the region's hot climate, Ebarza has also developed electric fireplaces that mimic traditional wood-burning ones, adding a touch of romance and comfort to any room.

Ebarza’s new carpet collection departs from traditional geometric patterns, offering irregularly shaped designs made from natural materials. These carpets, along with their wall-mounted counterparts, not only enhance the visual appeal but also improve acoustics, creating a warm, sound-insulated environment.

Completing the sensory experience, Ebarza has introduced a line of natural scented oils and incense, evoking the essence of forests with notes of lemon, sandalwood, and oud.

Through these innovative designs, Ebarza redefines beauty and functionality in interior decor, balancing elegance, comfort, and sustainability while maintaining a deep connection to nature.

About Ebarza:

Ebarza is not just a furniture store. Its presence in the world of interior design dates back more than 18 years. It possesses a solid collection of innovative ideas that are translated into everything it does. We live in a world where we often must choose wisely between luxury and expensive design and common furniture pieces with low prices. Ebarza reflects its unique philosophy of furniture designs that combine a sense of luxury in form, quality in materials, and innovation in design with fair and reasonable prices.

Ebarza aims to create harmony in the entire space it works on, allowing the customer to enjoy the long-lasting harmony of the interior appearance. It embraces the most famous classic-modern designs that eliminate the need for designers to search for various sources to create the desired atmosphere. It offers a fantastic and wide range of furniture pieces, lighting, carpets, and decorations, ensuring that they cater to various types of interior design.

For further information, please contact: