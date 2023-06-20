Dubai: Ebarza, the leading brand in the region for home furniture, contemporary furnishings, interior and exterior decor pieces, announces the establishment of a strategic partnership with the National Housing Platform Darak. The partnership aims to provide discounts to citizens during the construction and furnishing of their homes.

This announcement follows the approval of the Cabinet during a meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on a package of decisions, including the launch of the National Housing Platform Darak. The online platform specializes in providing a comprehensive system that covers all the necessary processes for citizens to build their homes. It offers them diverse services, exclusive offers, and banking facilities throughout the construction phases, while contributing to reducing construction costs and works.

Commenting on this partnership agreement, Maana Abudaqqa, CEO of Ebarza, said, "Believing in the importance of establishing long-term partnerships with various entities with whom we have relationships that reflect positively on consumers, enabling us to exchange knowledge, opinions, and experiences, as well as facilitating tasks and streamlining procedures, and easing burdens on consumers in general, and our joint customers in particular, we were keen to be among the first participants in the Darak initiative upon its launch."

He added that the brand is accustomed to dealing with platforms and initiatives that contribute to facilitating matters for consumers in various fields. This includes partnerships with Tabby, offering customers instalment plans for up to 4 instalments without interest or additional fees, and with Tamara and Post Pay, allowing instalment payments over 3 instalments without interest or additional fees. The brand also offers tie ups with initiatives such as Fazaa, & Es'ad,' to provide exclusive discounts for citizens of the country and government employees. Therefore, the strategic partnership with Darak was a natural and necessary fit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted following the Cabinet meeting at Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi, stating, "Today, we approved in the Cabinet the launch of the 'Darak' platform, which aims to provide construction solutions, banking facilities, and exclusive offers for citizens during the construction of their homes. The goal is for citizens to have the same commercial facilities that government entities receive during construction, with the aim of reducing costs and improving quality."

The signing ceremony of the agreement to launch and provide management services for the National Housing Platform "Darak" was attended by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior. The UAE government launched this initiative to ensure family and social stability and to enhance the quality of life for citizens. The ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and a number of officials. The agreement was signed with national entities and institutions participating in the platform, including the "Sheikh Zayed Housing Program," the "Federal Youth Foundation," the "Abu Dhabi Housing Authority," the "Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment," the "Sharjah Housing Program," and the "Association of Engineers." The platform is overseen by the Ministry of Impossibilities, the Ministry of Energy.

About Ebarza

Ebarza is not just another furniture store. We have worked with interior design for more than 15 years, and we have a strong set of beliefs that run through everything we do. We live in a world where we often have to choose. Between expensive, elitist design and cheap, common furniture. At ebarza, we love to create furniture that combines the feeling of luxury in the quality, in the design, in the material, and at a fair and affordable price.

Ebarza is all about making the space come together. So that customer can enjoy the harmony of an interior look that will last for years.

Ebarza is an umbrella for the Most famous classic mid-century designs. Designers will not need seeking different suppliers to create their desired atmosphere. We offer an impressive and extensive range of furniture, lightings, rugs and decorations. That means there’s something to suit every décor.