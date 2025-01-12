Manama, Bahrain – Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”, a leading Bahraini financial institute specialized in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, is proud to announce its win in the “Innovating in Crypto Acceptance in MENA” category at the Mastercard EDGE 2024 Awards. The ceremony, held on October 16th in Dubai, recognized EazyPay’s significant contributions to the digital payments industry, with the award presented to the company’s Founder and CEO, Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi.

Mastercard EDGE 2024 Awards were held as part of Mastercard EDGE, a forum to Envision the Future of Digital Gateways & E-Commerce. Now in its third edition, this year's theme, "The Technology Impact," focused on how innovations in digital payments and emerging technologies are transforming the payments landscape. The event brought together acquirers, payment service providers (PSPs), merchants, financial institutions, government bodies, and innovators in crypto and PayTech for bold, insightful discussions.

EazyPay’s achievement highlights its pioneering role in enabling the use of Mastercard cards to purchase cryptocurrencies. By facilitating seamless and secure transactions, EazyPay empowers customers to use their Mastercard cards to purchase cryptocurrencies with ease. Leveraging Mastercard’s global network and robust security features, EazyPay is bridging traditional payment methods with emerging digital assets, positioning itself as a key innovator in the MENA region.

Commenting on the prestigious award, Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder and CEO of Eazy Financial Services, stated, "This recognition underscores our commitment to driving financial innovation in the region. By enabling customers to use their Mastercard cards to purchase cryptocurrencies, we are providing them with secure, efficient, and cutting-edge payment solutions that are in line with the evolving demands of the digital economy. We are proud to be leading this transformation in the MENA region."

EazyPay continues to stand out as a frontrunner in Bahrain’s financial services sector, offering advanced POS and online payment solutions that empower its broad merchant base and customers. By delivering seamless and innovative payment services, EazyPay not only enhances transaction efficiency but also plays a pivotal role in shaping the digital payments landscape across the region.