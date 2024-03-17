Manama, Bahrain – Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”, a leading Bahraini financial institute specialized in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, proudly announces is collaboration with Tabby, MENA’s leading shopping and financial services apps. This partnership marks a significant milestone as EazyPay becomes the premier provider of buy now pay later (BNPL) services over Eazypay POS terminals network in the Kingdom.

Merchants utilizing EazyPay’s POS systems will be delighted to know that they can now extend Tabby's interest and fee-free Pay in 4 solution to their customers. The innovative service enables customers to conveniently split their purchase amount over four monthly, interest-free payments during checkout. This seamless integration addresses the growing demand for flexible payment options while ensuring a frictionless checkout experience for consumers.

Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder and CEO – Eazy Financial Services commented on the partnership saying, “We are pleased to partner with Tabby, a trailblazer in the realm of shopping and financial services, to bring innovative payment solutions to our merchants and customers alike. As we pioneer the integration of Tabby's buy now pay later service into our POS systems, we reaffirm our commitment to revolutionizing the payment landscape in Bahrain. This partnership epitomizes our dedication to empowering merchants and enhancing the shopping experience for consumers, setting a new standard for seamless and accessible payment solutions.”

Zain Khan, director of Business Development at Tabby: “Our partnership with EazyPay is an exciting step forward for Tabby as we expand our position in Bahrain, and underscore our in-store efforts. Our POS Pay in 4 solution makes in-store Pay in 4 easier for both the shopper and the cashier, and we’re thrilled to bring this solution to the Bahraini market.”

This strategic partnership underscores EazyPay's unwavering dedication to enhancing the payment experience and delivering optimal solutions to its merchants across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Furthermore, it represents one of many initiatives aimed at enriching the payment landscape and fostering financial inclusivity in the region.

About Tabby

Tabby creates financial freedom in the way people shop, earn and save by reshaping their relationship with money. +12 million users choose Tabby to stay in control of their spending and make the most out of their money. Over 40,000 global brands and small businesses, including SHEIN, Amazon, Adidas, IKEA, H&M, Samsung and noon use Tabby’s technology to accelerate growth and gain loyal customers by offering flexible payments online and in stores. Tabby is active in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, and is valued at $1.5 billion in its last round of funding from Wellington Management, STV, Mubadala Investment Capital, PayPal Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Bluepool, Hassana Investment Capital, Soros Capital Management and Saudi Venture Capital.

About Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed & regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Payment Services Provider, Payment Gateway, 5th POS & Online Payment Acquirer in The Kingdom of Bahrain. Eazy is Primarily engaged in digital payment services within the Financial Industry by achieving its main goal towards transacting seamlessly, adopting innovative new trends & latest payment industry solutions that will evolve to the next level of customer experience.