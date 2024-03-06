Manama, Bahrain — Eazy Financial Services "EazyPay," a leading Bahraini financial institute specializing in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, proudly unveils a strategic collaboration with talabat,, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform . This partnership is poised to redefine the online payment landscape, offering customers an unparalleled payment experience through seamless credit and debit card transactions.

In a groundbreaking move, EazyPay is elevating its commitment to delivering top-tier services by teaming up with talabat, ensuring an enriched payment experience for merchants and customers alike. The partnership is designed to facilitate effortless and secure transactions for talabat's diverse array of offerings, marking a significant milestone in EazyPay's dedication to advancing online transactions.

Under this agreement, talabat users can now enjoy swift, secure, and reliable credit and debit card payments through EazyPay's renowned online payment gateway, all completed within seconds.

Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder, MD & CEO of Eazy Financial Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with talabat signifies a giant leap forward in realizing our vision for seamless and innovative digital payment solutions. This ensures an unparalleled payment experience for talabat customers, emphasizing our unwavering commitment to empowering merchants in the dynamic online payments landscape. Together, we are actively shaping the future of financial services and ushering in a new era defined by convenience, security and innovation."

On the occasion, Moaiad Aqel, Managing Director of talabat in Bahrain, said “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with EazyPay. This collaboration not only enhances the convenience of our platform but also upholds our high standards for security and reliability. Together with EazyPay, we are able to provide our valued customers with an expanded array of trusted checkout options, helping us achieve a more frictionless ordering experience.”

About EazyPay

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed & regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a payment services provider, payment gateway, 5th POS & online payment acquirer in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Eazy is primarily engaged in digital payment services within the financial industry by achieving its main goal towards transacting seamlessly, adopting innovative new trends & latest payment industry solutions that will evolve to the next level of customer experience.

About talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday delivery, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers.

talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimise operations for over 65,000 restaurants and local shops, and provide tens of thousands of riders with reliable earning opportunities daily.

At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our 5,000 talabaty can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform. We leverage our technology to give back, by partnering with over 35 charities and NGOs around the region.