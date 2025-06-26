Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trading and investing platform eToro announced today the launch of six investment portfolios in partnership with Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, to help users invest for future financial goals with target-date strategies.

Target-date portfolios are built to help investors work towards a financial goal over a specific time horizon. The portfolios automatically adjust their asset allocation and resulting risk profile over the course of the investment period.

eToro’s Target Portfolios incorporate Franklin Templeton’s tactical asset-allocation insights and comprise diversified ETFs across sectors and geographies. Targeting 2028, 2030, 2033 and 2035 respectively, each portfolio automatically calibrates the weights of its equity and fixed income allocations based on the remaining time period. As the target year nears, the equity exposure is gradually reduced and the fixed income allocation increased, targeting a smooth transition from growth-focused investing to capital preservation without the need for manual rebalancing.

In addition to four target date portfolios, users can invest in FixedIncome-FT, a conservative portfolio which invests in 90% fixed income and 10% equity, and Equity-FT, a growth-focused portfolio that prioritises capital appreciation with a 100% equity allocation without de-risking over time.

Yoni Assia, CEO and Co-founder of eToro said: “We’re thrilled to introduce this new suite of target-date portfolios in partnership with Franklin Templeton’s asset allocation expertise. Whether you’re investing to buy a house or to build a nest egg, target-date portfolios offer a hands-off way to help you stay on track with your financial goals. This is another step in our commitment to providing retail investors with long-term investment solutions, wherever they are on their investment journey.”

Jenny Johnson, President and CEO of Franklin Templeton said: “We are excited to partner with eToro. By combining our deep expertise in target-date ETF portfolios with eToro's cutting-edge social investing platform, we are able to offer outcome-based investment solutions to a broader audience, including digital-native younger investors. This partnership underscores Franklin Templeton's commitment to expanding its client reach through innovative distribution platforms, thereby maintaining its position at the forefront of the global digital wealth ecosystem.”

Initial investments in the target-date portfolios start from USD$1,000. Users who invest at least USD$2,000 in the Target2030-FT portfolio between 1 July and 31 December 2025 will receive full capital protection as long as they hold their investments until maturity on 30 June 2030. Terms and Conditions apply.

eToro’s Target Portfolios are not currently available to eToro users based in the US.

