​​​​​​RIYADH – The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF), a leading multilateral impact financial institution serving the MENA energy sector, has successfully priced a USD 600 million, 3-year bond issuance, reflecting strong performance despite a challenging geopolitical backdrop.

The transaction attracted significant investor interest, enabling the Fund to upsize the offering from its originally planned USD 500 million. This strong demand resulted in a competitive pricing outcome, which was significantly within the secondary pricing levels.

“This transaction reflects both the strength of our credit profile and the growing confidence global investors place in our strategy and governance,” said Vicky Bhatia, Chief Financial Officer of The Arab Energy Fund. “Executing this deal under such market conditions is a testament to our investor relationships and disciplined approach to capital markets.”

Transaction Highlights:

TAEF’s inaugural public 3-year bond issuance, supporting the development of a benchmark pricing curve for this tenor.

Achieved highly competitive pricing of SOFR +50bps, despite secondary market spreads being significantly wider.

Strong demand from global investors, including notable participation from high quality investor base represented by Global Central Banks and SSA institutions.

Intra-day execution strategy ensured optimal timing and minimized market exposure.

Proceeds from the issuance will support TAEF’s business growth plans, in line with its mission to promote energy sustainability, regional economic development, and long-term financial resilience.

About The Arab Energy Fund

The Arab Energy Fund (TAEF / The Fund) is a multilateral impact financial institution focused on the MENA energy sector, established in 1974 by ten Arab oil-exporting countries. The Fund’s mission is to support the energy ecosystem with debt and equity solutions to enable energy security and sustainability and to develop local value chains and services in the MENA region. TAEF creates impact by contributing to economic prosperity and enabling local communities via talent development and knowledge creation. The Fund offers a comprehensive range of funding solutions across the entire energy value chain to leading public and private sector business partners in over 35 markets. TAEF applies best-practice ESG principles across all operations, with environmental and socially linked projects comprising c.20% of its USD 5.8bn loan portfolio. The Arab Energy Fund is the only energy-focused financial institution in the MENA region rated ‘Aa2’ by Moody’s, ‘AA+’ by Fitch and ‘AA-’ by S&P.

