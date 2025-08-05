Foreign direct investment is fuelling demand for high-quality, future-ready workspaces

70,500 new companies joined the Dubai Chamber in 2024, reflecting rising demand for premium office spaces like Eaton Square.

The development introduces a next-generation office concept that integrates wellness, architecture, and smart technology, anchored by seven core wellness principles.

Dubai, UAE – Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, proudly announces the launch of Eaton Square, its first-ever commercial development. Located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), this project marks a bold new chapter for the developer, extending its signature commitment to thoughtful design and human-centric living into the commercial real estate sector.

As Dubai strengthens its role as a global business hub through progressive national initiatives like the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, rising foreign direct investments are driving demand for high-quality, future-ready workspaces. In 2024, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce recorded its highest-ever annual increase in memberships, with 70,500 new companies – a 4.6% year-on-year rise. Growth sectors include construction (33%), real estate and business services (8.4%), transportation and communications (8.3%), and financial services (8.3%). Eaton Square is designed to meet this demand for modern workplaces that prioritise wellbeing, flexibility, and innovation.

Scheduled for completion in Q2 2028, the project will rise as a contemporary commercial tower featuring 11 bespoke office floors and premium retail spaces. Each floor has been meticulously designed for single-tenant occupancy, ensuring exclusivity and privacy for businesses, offering panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline and the surrounding central lagoon, and creating a truly elevated working environment.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said, “With Eaton Square, we are expanding the boundaries of what commercial real estate can offer in Dubai. This launch reflects our continued commitment to design excellence, now reimagined for the workplace. As the city evolves into a global hub for businesses, there is a clear need for workspaces that foster wellbeing, creativity, and connection. Eaton Square delivers on that promise, offering an environment that inspires performance and cultivates balance.”

In line with Ellington’s human-centric approach, Eaton Square offers an extensive range of indoor and outdoor amenities designed to support a modern work-life experience- from a state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga studio, sauna, and changing rooms to an executive lounge and co-working lounge equipped with presentation technology. An on-site daycare centre supports working parents, while designated phone booths and quiet zones promote focus and privacy. Lifestyle elements include a promenade offering dining and leisure retail experiences, a kids’ play area, and outdoor games such as table tennis and chess.

The development also emphasises accessibility and sustainable mobility, featuring parking bays, EV charging stations, and bicycle storage, and integrates advanced smart building technology, including destination control lifts, facial recognition (FR), Near Field Communication (NFC), QR code readers across front-of-house (FOH) areas, and video analytics with people counting, behavioural analysis, and object tracking.

Strategically located in MBR City, Eaton Square offers more than a progressive commercial address; it delivers a forward-thinking environment that blends architectural distinction with wellness, functionality, and smart innovation to elevate the way people work and live.

About Ellington Properties:

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes communities across Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), and Dubai Islands, among others, as well as in Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Marjan Islands and Hayat Island. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized living experiences.