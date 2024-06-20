United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Intelligent power management company Eaton is bringing to market its new energy storage product, xStorage Hybrid, which is designed to simplify the energy transition in residential and light commercial buildings.

Comprising a variety of single and multi-phase battery systems that can be combined with Eaton’s pre-wired distribution boards and power protection boxes, xStorage Hybrid balances renewable energy generation from assets such as photovoltaic panels with grid energy consumption. This boosts energy availability, reduces both CO2 emissions and energy bills, and at the same time provides the building with a back-up power source.

For installers, the benefits of xStorage Hybrid include the wide range of options that are available for tailoring the system to meet the needs of their customers, as well as the fact that firmware updates and battery management can be handled remotely.

For building owners, xStorage Hybrid is suitable for both new-build and retrofit projects and it aids compliance with regulations aimed at reducing both carbon emissions and energy use. In the European Union this includes forthcoming regulations based on the newly approved Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD).

Using xStorage Hybrid with power management controls and pre-wired panel distribution boards helps to unlock Eaton’s Buildings as a Grid approach to the energy transition which transforms buildings into energy hubs that are better prepared for future energy requirements, including electric vehicle charging.

This is Eaton’s Everything as a Grid strategy at work, creating flexible energy systems to power the future - accelerating decarbonsation, boosting resilience, reducing energy costs and creating new revenue streams.

For more information about the xStorage Hybrid: eaton.com/xstoragehybrid

