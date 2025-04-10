Riyadh: flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, celebrated launching direct flights between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi on April 10, further expanding in the UAE market is in line with flynas growth and expansion plan, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom,” in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

An inaugural ceremony was held at King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh on Thursday, April 10, and attended by representatives from flynas and Riyadh Airports Company, which manages and operates KKIA, to celebrate flynas maiden direct flight between the Saudi capital and the Emirati capital, further consolidating flynas position as the largest air carrier connecting the two brotherly countries with more than 20 daily flights.

Starting April 10, three weekly flights will be operated between King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Shaikh Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Traveling guests on the departing inaugural flight were welcomed with giveaways.

The leading LCC is now the only KSA carrier serving the four major airports in UAE with direct flights operated from flynas’ main bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.

flynas operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 1500 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through all flynas booking channels: www.flynas.com, the flynas app, the call centre (920001234), or travel agents.