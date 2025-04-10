A first-of-its-kind platform giving investors direct access to top-tier financial advisors

Seamless onboarding and transparent fees designed for performance-driven wealth management

Advisors are compensated based on performance, aligning their success with investor growth

Dubai, UAE – xCu be, a leading brokerage and market-making firm in the UAE, has launched xCube Access, a first-of-its-kind platform that connects investors with accredited financial advisors to grow their portfolios. The launch was promoted through a strategic roadshow at the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

For years, investors in the UAE had limited access to independent, performance-driven financial advisors who align with their interests. xCube Access provides a regulated, transparent, and efficient solution, giving investors the ability to work with top-tier financial advisors while maintaining oversight of their portfolios.

xCube Access unites a distinguished network of accredited financial advisors, each with deep expertise in asset management, market research, and investment strategy. Investors can seamlessly connect with seasoned professionals who provide tailored insights and data-driven strategies, ensuring a transparent and performance-driven approach to wealth management.

Jaap Meijer, Head of Research at Arqaam Capital, emphasized the importance of professional advisory services in today’s market: "With xCube Access, investors gain direct access to institutional-grade insights and research, empowering them to make well-informed decisions. The UAE market offers strong investment opportunities fueled by economic growth, and this platform enables investors to capitalize on them effectively."

Emphasizing the importance of disciplined investing, Faisal Hasan, CIO and Head of Asset Management – Al Mal Capital PSC, added: "Successful investing is about consistency, diversification, and a disciplined approach—through xCube Access, investors gain access to accredited advisors who can guide them with data-driven investment strategies tailored to their risk tolerance and long-term objectives.”

xCube Access plays a crucial role in modernizing financial services. With the UAE’s financial markets expanding, investors are now seeking more than just market access. Mohammed Ali Yasin, CEO – Oracle Financial Consultancy and Investments (Seconded by Capricorn Fund Managers), commented: “Investors are looking for structured, expert guidance. xCube Access bridges the gap between investors and accredited advisors, creating a secure and transparent investment environment.”