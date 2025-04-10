Cohesity Delivers New Innovations with Google Cloud to Help Organizations Gain More Value from Business Data While Preparing for, Responding to, and Recovering from Cyber Threats

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to help organizations combat the rising tide of sophisticated cyber threats. On average, enterprises spent $540,000 per hour in downtime, illustrating the critical need for robust cyber resilience strategies that can reduce downtime in their business. These new solutions will enable organizations to prepare for cyber threats by helping them detect threats earlier, respond to incidents comprehensively, and recover critical data rapidly when attacks occur, dramatically reducing business risk and operational disruption for joint customers.

In addition to enhancing cyber resilience, these updates will include new capabilities such as AI-powered search and advanced reasoning that will make it easier for joint customers to gain new insight and value from critical business data regardless of where it is hosted.

Advanced Data Security and Cyber Resilience Solutions

To help companies combat the threat ransomware and other cyber attacks pose to their businesses, Cohesity is introducing the following new data security capabilities with Google Cloud:

Google Threat Intelligence in Cohesity Data Cloud : This new integration will enable customers to rapidly detect new threats in their backup data with Google Threat Intelligence—actionable intelligence backed by hundreds of global threat experts tracking 450+ threat actors from around the world, and insights from 1,100+ incident investigations annually. This update will significantly improve Cohesity’s existing threat detection and incident response capabilities, helping organizations identify potential threats in their environment, maximizing containment, and minimizing potential impact.

Incident Response Partnership with Mandiant : Cohesity's Cyber Events Response Team (CERT) and Google's Mandiant Incident Response teams can now work together to provide comprehensive incident response engagements for joint customers. Using data from Cohesity, Mandiant can expedite the containment, investigation, and mitigation of an attack from the customer's primary infrastructure. At the same time, Cohesity secures the backup infrastructure and helps complete a trusted recovery. Working together, Mandiant and Cohesity can help customers minimize business downtime during incidents.

Isolated Recovery Environment in Google Cloud : Cohesity customers can work with Mandiant to establish, secure, and validate a Cloud Isolated Recovery Environment (CIRE) in Google Cloud before an incident occurs. Together, Cohesity and Mandiant are working to build a solution to enable customers to confidently restore data and business operations, helping to safeguard customer trust and minimize the impact of cyber incidents.

: Cohesity customers can work with Mandiant to establish, secure, and validate a Cloud Isolated Recovery Environment (CIRE) in Google Cloud before an incident occurs. Together, Cohesity and Mandiant are working to build a solution to enable customers to confidently restore data and business operations, helping to safeguard customer trust and minimize the impact of cyber incidents. Integration of Cohesity Data Cloud with Google’s Security Operations: This integration allows mutual customers to realize the value of both Cohesity’s data protection capabilities with Google’s Security Operations for improved data resiliency and enhanced security posture management.

Breaking Data Silos and Enhancing AI-Powered Search to Unlock Deeper Insights

As organizations face exponential data growth, finding, understanding, and deriving value from this data becomes increasingly challenging. Cohesity is helping customers address these challenges with two new integrated solutions with Google Cloud:

Integration of Cohesity Data Cloud and Google Agentspace : This new integration will introduce Cohesity Gaia as an AI agent in Google Agentspace to swiftly analyze data, generate precise responses to queries, and complete tasks efficiently and securely. Through secure data APIs, customers will be able to search across enterprise data regardless of where it’s hosted, enabling more efficient search, reducing costs, management overhead, and risk. By integrating Cohesity Gaia with Google Agentspace, customers will be able to unlock advanced reasoning capabilities powered by Google Cloud’s Gemini models, enabling deeper insights and smarter decision-making Taking advantage of Cohesity’s robust data governance and consolidated enterprise data platform, this integration will improve compliance, data security, and seamless discoverability of trusted data assets.

: This new integration will introduce Cohesity Gaia as an AI agent in Google Agentspace to swiftly analyze data, generate precise responses to queries, and complete tasks efficiently and securely. Integration of Google Gemini with Cohesity Gaia: This integration will enhance Cohesity’s first-to-market AI-powered enterprise search assistant with Gemini models, enabling more intelligent data analysis, discovery, and management.

“In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, organizations need comprehensive solutions that not only protect their data, but also help them derive value from it,” said Stephen Orban, Vice President of Migrations, ISVs, & Marketplace at Google Cloud. “Our collaboration with Cohesity will enable customers to strengthen their cyber resilience posture while accelerating their digital transformation journeys.”

“Our partnership with Google highlights our commitment to building more secure cloud environments for multinational organizations across the MENA region. With Cyber threats increasing in complexity, we are focused on minimising legislative and reputational risk for our customers while limiting the operational and cost impact of the inevitable malicious attempts to compromise both personal and business critical datasets, said Johnny Karam, Managing Director and Vice President, International Emerging Markets at Cohesity. Our collaboration with Google also helps organisations gain new insights and value from their critical business data, by incorporating AI-enhanced search and advanced reasoning, businesses will find it simpler to uncover new insights and extract value from vital business data, irrespective of its location,”

“Cyber threats like ransomware continue to plague global organizations, putting their businesses at risk and limiting their ability to focus on new, value-driving activities and services,” said Vikram Kanodia, Vice President of Technology and Cloud Alliances, Cohesity. “Cohesity is committed to offering the most comprehensive solution to keep our customers’ businesses resilient, protect their critical data, help them quickly recover from incidents, while enabling them to find new insights into their data. Working closely with Google Cloud, we’re strengthening that commitment, giving our joint customers the tools to not only protect their business data but transform it into a strategic asset.”

Availability

Integrations with Google Cloud for cyber resilience and data insights are expected to be available by the summer of 2025. Cohesity’s incident response partnership with Mandiant and the integration of the Cohesity Data Cloud with Google’s Security Operations are available now.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Cohesity’s partnership with Google Cloud here.

Get more details about the new security and cyber resilience solutions here.

Read our blog for more information on how your organization can gain new insight into its business data.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 13,600 enterprise customers, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 and nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas’ enterprise data protection business, the company’s solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices around the globe.