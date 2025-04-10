Dubai, UAE: IFZA participated in the 14th edition of AIM Congress, held from April 7-9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), in partnership with the Smart City Council (SCC). IFZA showcased its service offerings at a dedicated stand, reinforcing its strategic alignment with Dubai’s goal of becoming one of the top three smart cities in the world.

The event served as an opportunity to connect with government stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders, and explore meaningful partnerships that support innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable growth within the smart city sector.

As Dubai’s most dynamic free zone community, IFZA joined this crucial international platform to highlight its role in supporting smart city growth and promoting Dubai as a global leader in innovation and business development.

The event this year was supported by more than 400 local, regional and global partners, offering valuable opportunities for collaboration, networking, investment. IFZA used this stage to further strengthen its position as a key player in the regional business ecosystem, especially in the smart city sectors.

Commenting on IFZA’s participation at the event, Holger Schlechter, Chief Financial Officer at IFZA said: “As the global economic landscape evolves, AIM Congress offers an invaluable platform for collaboration, innovation, and forward-thinking dialogue. At IFZA, we believe that smart city development is not just a technological leap — it’s a strategic imperative. Our participation aligns with Dubai’s ambition to become one of the world’s top smart cities and reflects our commitment to empowering businesses that are shaping the cities of tomorrow.”

The company’s presence extended beyond the exhibition floor as Julia Timms, Chief Commercial Officer - Strategy Ecosystems, led a high-level discussion focused on "Strategic Investments in Hospitality: Maximizing Returns and Enhancing Experiences”.

Building on its success at previous AIM Congress editions, IFZA introduced its business setup solutions designed to attract international investment and support long-term partnerships. Throughout the three-day event, IFZA representatives actively engaged in meetings, panel discussions, and networking opportunities - underscoring their commitment to enabling companies in the field of smart cities to thrive in Dubai’s dynamic environment.

AIM Congress 2025 brought together local, regional, and global leaders through a series of impactful events, forums, and conferences in collaboration with leading international organizations. The event focused on shared global challenges, exploring new markets, and driving sustainable growth.

The eight key themes of the event - Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups & Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs - covered a wide range of sectors, from smart agriculture and infrastructure to biotechnology, logistics, tourism, and education. This diverse agenda reflects AIM’s commitment to innovation and inclusive economic development.

About IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international Free Zone Community in the UAE, optimising the country's strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment. IFZA differentiates itself through its multi-national approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its network of Government Authorities and Professional Partners.

Business Owners and Employees can also benefit from a wide spectrum of value-added services within the IFZA ecosystem, including but not limited to property solutions, visa packages and training and development. The IFZA Business Park offers a wide variety of cutting-edge office facilities tailored to meet each Licensee’s individual needs and provides a professional, welcoming environment to greet clients, network with other businesses and thrive.