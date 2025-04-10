Cairo, Egypt – Visa, a global leader in digital payments, is proud to announce its participation as the Financial Innovation Partner at GITEX Africa 2025, set to take place from April 14 to 16 in Marrakech, Morocco. This premier event will spotlight the transformative power of technology and investment opportunities across the African continent.

Visa's presence at GITEX Africa underscores its steadfast commitment to fostering financial inclusion, driving digital innovation, and enabling a cashless economy in the continent and builds on earlier announcements on Visa’s investment to advance digital transformation in Africa by 2027. Through strategic collaborations with governments, startups, and businesses, Visa is playing a pivotal role in accelerating Africa’s digital transformation and economic development.

Visa is the exclusive digital payment provider of TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament, Morocco 2025 (AFCON), and the culmination of sport and technology is top of mind in Morocco as the host nation. With this backdrop, Visa is presenting the “Visa Connected Stadium” experience at GITEX Africa, an immersive journey designed to show how digital payments will enhance the experience of travelers and football fans. Visa will showcase how seamless and secure transactions at every touchpoint - from ticket booking, transit, retail and stadium entry will allow fans and visitors to experience frictionless and secure payment ecosystems. Visa will also offer fans a unique opportunity to view the official AFCON and WAFCON trophies on the first day of GITEX Africa (14 April), underlying Visa's commitment to connect African football’s most passionate and engaged audiences through unique and unforgettable experiences.

Visa will also be culminating its third cohort of the prestigious Visa Accelerator Program, where 18 pan-African fintechs will pitch their businesses and innovative solutions at the GITEX 10X Stage on April 15 to an audience of venture capitalists, Visa senior leadership and key ecosystem enablers. These early-stage startups have recently completed 12 weeks of programming, giving them access to 1:1 mentorship, personalized training, and opportunities to receive access to funding, development, and other growth resources. GITEX Africa participants can attend the Demo Day taking place at 14:15pm on the 10X Stage in Hall 23.

Senior Visa executives including Andrew Torre, Regional President, CEMEA; Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP); Sami Romdhane, Country Manager, Visa Morocco and Godfrey Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategy, Products, Solutions, and Digital Partnerships, CEMEA will be sharing exclusive insights on a series of panels over the course of the event.

As GITEX Africa 2025 promises to be an electrifying event, Visa invites attendees to visit its booth at Stand No 16B-20 in Hall 16 to explore cutting-edge payment innovations, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and experience firsthand how digital payments are shaping the future of Africa’s economy.

