Morocco intends to invite bids for the construction of three new gas turbine power plants with a combined output capacity of 300-450 megawatts (MW), press reports said on Monday.

One project is located in the South-western Kenitra city while the other two plants will be built in Mohammedia in West Morocco and Ain Bani Mathar in the East, the Arabic language daily Sabah Akadir said.

It quoted officials as saying the projects are expected to be completed in the summer of 2026 and are part of a plan to expand clean energy sources in Morocco.

The three contracts to be awarded by the National Office for Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE) include designing, construction, equipment supply and operation, the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.