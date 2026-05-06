Agreement establishes an evaluation framework across selected EasyLease Group operations in the UAE

Initiative supports EasyLease’s approach to assessing lower‑emission mobility solutions within its fleet portfolio

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EasyLease PJSC (ADX: EASYLEASE), the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Empala, a UAE-based electric vehicle mobility company focused on transforming last-mile delivery through purpose-built electric motorbikes, to conduct a proof‑of‑concept programme for electric delivery bikes within EasyLease’s last‑mile delivery and fleet management operations.

Under the MoU, electric delivery bikes supplied by Empala will be utilised within selected live delivery routes. The programme is designed to generate operational and performance data under real delivery conditions, enabling EasyLease to evaluate the suitability of electric bikes alongside its existing fleet.

The agreement provides a defined framework for managing the proof‑of‑concept, including operational oversight, performance assessment, and fleet integration considerations, consistent with EasyLease’s disciplined approach to introducing new vehicle categories into active operations.

Charbel Kobrianos, Deputy CEO of EasyLease, commented: “Last‑mile delivery demands vehicles that are reliable, cost‑efficient, and suited to intensive urban use. The electric bikes tested during the trial will provide useful operational insight into where this category can perform effectively within delivery fleets, and how it may fit within the broader vehicle mix we manage across the Group.”

Alexander Magid, Deputy CEO of Empala, added: “Last-mile delivery in the UAE operates at an intensity that demands purpose-built solutions. Empala was built on the belief that electric can outperform petrol for delivery operators, on cost, on reliability, and on the demands of daily urban use. Working with EasyLease provides an opportunity to test the Empala bike in live delivery conditions and generate practical operational insight. We look forward to our cooperation and contribution to the Road 2.0 vision for a sustainable, renewable energy-powered mobility ecosystem.”

The initiative supports EasyLease’s ongoing efforts to diversify its mobility portfolio and assess lower‑emission alternatives across its delivery and logistics operations, while maintaining operational efficiency and service reliability for clients across the UAE.

About EasyLease:

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and is a subsidiary of IHC. The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 49,000 vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

www.easylease.ae

About Empala:

Empala is a UAE-based electric vehicle mobility company focused on transforming last-mile delivery through purpose-built electric motorbikes, integrated charging infrastructure, and comprehensive fleet support services. Established as a joint venture between Pact Carbon Limited (ADGM) and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI), Empala operates under the Road 2.0 initiative the UAE’s national framework for advancing sustainable and smart mobility.

Empala’s model addresses the full lifecycle of electric delivery fleet operations from vehicle supply and charging network deployment to maintenance, spare parts management, and operator support. Designed specifically for the high-utilisation demands of delivery and logistics operators, the Empala platform offers a commercially compelling alternative to petrol-powered fleets, delivering measurable cost savings alongside reduced emissions. Empala operates across multiple UAE legal entities including DMCC, ADGM, and Dubai mainland.

About Pact Carbon Limited:

Pact Carbon Limited is an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)-registered company and the UAE operating entity through which the Empala electric mobility platform is deployed. Pact Carbon focuses on accelerating the adoption of low-emission mobility solutions across the UAE’s delivery and logistics sector, combining electric vehicle technology with data-driven fleet management and carbon-reduction frameworks.

Operating within the ADGM regulatory environment, Pact Carbon is structured to support institutional and corporate partnerships across the UAE and the broader GCC region, with a mandate to drive measurable emissions reductions in last-mile logistics through the commercial deployment of electric fleets.

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 876 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Kuldeep Mehmi

Associate Director, Edelman Smithfield

Kuldeep.mehmi@edelmansmithfield.com

+971 50 901 5715