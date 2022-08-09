The platform has tallied over 55,000 bookings and 25,000+ service requests since inception

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EAST-O Holdings, the technology division of Eltizam Group, has newly launched “PropEzy”, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform to manage customer experience and optimise operations in real estate management in the MENA region.

Conceptualised in the UAE, the app was developed to merge different technology platforms used to manage the built environment into one integrated product for community, property, security, workplace and facilities management. An ‘all-in-one’ solution, PropEzy facilitates the residential and commercial real estate industry globally to effectively reduce costs and increase return on investment for asset owners and operators.

Uros Trojanovic, Divisional CEO of EAST-O Holdings, said: “We identified a gap in the market by building a suite of integrated products that ultimately lead to one multi-functional system, bringing together all stakeholders involved in operating a residential or commercial building. PropEzy is a pioneering platform in the industry that provides a consolidated solution to efficiently streamline and lower operational outgoings. Our launch partner companies in the UAE supported our R&D phase, enabling us to develop a fine-tuned app with sophisticated features to fully optimise the day-to-day business operations.”

The initial product suite built out of this partnership, encompasses three products which can function autonomously or in an integrated platform, including: PropEzy Community, PropEzy Workplace and PropEzy Property. They are redefining the market by collectively improving service and customer satisfaction through digitised processes, whilst enhancing engagement and communications.

EAST-O Holdings is constantly evolving with the aim to further enhance this current platform into a proptech operations super-app, which would accelerate the success of clients and businesses through data-driven decision-making. Today, three of five planned products have launched, following a strong development pipeline as per the product roadmap.

About PropEzy:

Founded in 2019 by a team of technology and real estate professionals at EAST-O Holdings, PropEzy is a unified platform where the built environment converges with revolutionising technology to create a comprehensive solution for all real estate asset managers. Based out of ADGM Abu Dhabi, the team works to design future-proof products that prioritise the success of all current and prospective clients and their business. Following a successful deployment across the UAE in 2022, global expansion plans are underway with entry into Egypt scheduled for Q3 2022. Learn more at propezy.com or LinkedIn.

About EAST-O Holdings:

EAST-O Holdings is the technology arm of Eltizam Group which manages three business lines including OrionTEK, a systems integration & smart solutions business; PropEzy, the company’s proptech venture and lastly, in-house digital transformation of Eltizam Group through its corporate IT function. EAST-O Holdings develops and implements technology to the built asset world so its stakeholders’ assets generate the most value and is constantly evolving to ensure it remains at the forefront of global technology trends.

About Eltizam Asset Management Group:

Eltizam Group, a joint venture between International Holding Company (IHC) and ADQ, was founded in 2009 and is the region’s leading physical asset management company and investor into the built asset environment. A technology driven investment group comprising four holding companies, Eltizam has significant investments across MENA in facilities management, real estate management, energy management, prop-tech, intelligent building technology and disruptive technology. Learn more at eltizam.com or LinkedIn.

