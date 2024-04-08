AED 600 on combined flight and hotel bookings, savings up to AED 500 on one-way and round-trip flights, discount of up to 10% on hotel bookings, with a maximum savings of AED 100 until 14th April

To avail of the discounts, travelers simply need to use the promo code LASTMINUTE at the time of booking

Dubai, UAE: Just in time for Eid al-Fitr, EaseMyTrip.ae, one of the UAE’s newly launched online travel tech platforms is offering incredible deals on flights and hotels for last-minute travelers during the EID holidays. Recognizing the growing demand for last-minute getaways, EaseMyTrip is offering compelling deals on flights and hotels for UAE explorers to international destinations this holiday season.

EaseMyTrip offers savings of up to AED 600 on combined flight and hotel bookings, allowing travelers to get a steal deal this Eid without overspending. In addition, travelers can enjoy savings of up to AED 500 on one-way and round-trip flight tickets to popular destinations like India, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and other international destinations.

Additionally, EaseMyTrip has a perfect staycation offer on hotels in and around UAE, with a 10% discount with a maximum savings of AED 100. All these amazing offers will be valid from April 5th to April 14th, 2024 providing a limited window to secure these fantastic deals. To avail the discounts, travelers simply need to use the promo code LASTMINUTE at the time of booking through the link: https://www.easemytrip.ae/offers/last-minute-deal.

Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.ae, said, “The UAE is gearing up for peak travel with over 3.6 million guests expected to pass through Dubai alone this fortnight. As International travel destinations grow in popularity, EaseMyTrip.ae has got all the last-minute travelers covered with compelling deals on our website. Owing to common travel patterns, where last-minute bookings are becoming increasingly popular, we encourage travellers to celebrate Eid at their desired destination without worrying about exceeding their budget. We are committed to creating an unforgettable experience at an exceptional value for our customers.”

As the countdown to Eid begins, EaseMyTrip is committed to making this festive season memorable. EaseMyTrip welcomes travellers to seize this opportunity to create lasting memories at their favourite destination. Visit https://www.easemytrip.ae/.

About EaseMyTrip UAE

Started in 2019, EaseMyTrip.ae, operating under EaseMyTrip Middle East DMCC, has emerged as a robust player in the UAE's travel industry, dedicated to enhancing the customer travel experience. With its user-friendly interface and unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations, EaseMyTrip.ae offers a stress-free journey from start to finish. The platform is known for providing enticing deals, vouchers, and round-the-clock customer support, ensuring customer satisfaction. Boasting a remarkable growth of 89% in 9M ending DEC’23 over 9M ending DEC’22, EaseMyTrip.ae stands out as one of the fastest-growing internet companies in the region. EaseMyTrip UAE provides comprehensive 'End to End' travel solutions, encompassing air tickets, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, and ancillary value-added services. Notably, the platform offers users the convenience of zero-convenience fees during bookings. With access to a vast network of over 400 international and domestic airlines and more than 2 million hotels, EaseMyTrip.ae ensures a wide array of options for travelers. For more information, check out: https://www.easemytrip.ae/

