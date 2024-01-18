E7’s listing was enabled via the UAE’s first ever SPAC transaction

Founded in 2006, E7 is an increasingly diversified provider of security solutions, sustainable packaging and printing services

E7 serves customers in the Middle East, Central & South Asia, Europe and South America

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: E7 Group (E7), formerly known as United Printing & Publishing Sole Proprietorship (UPP), has commemorated its recent listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) via the first ever Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) merger in the UAE with a ceremony hosted at the stock exchange.

In the presence of Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the E7 Group Board of Directors, alongside other distinguished Board Members, Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of E7 Group, Faizal Amod, CFO of E7 Group and selected stakeholders, the stock market bell was rung as a symbolic gesture in celebration of the company’s transition to the public market in November 2023.

E7’s listing on ADX represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey as an industrial champion in Abu Dhabi, following its entry into the high growth sustainable packaging segment in 2022, and its rapid international expansion in the high-value security solutions segment. As well as serving leading UAE private and public sector entities, E7 Group has an expanding customer base across Central and South Asia, Europe and South America.

Eng. Ali Saif Ali Abdulla Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of E7 Group, said: “The recent listing of E7 Group marks a significant milestone in our journey to become a leading industrial champion for Abu Dhabi. With the backing of an expanded and diverse shareholder base, we have an opportunity to invest in the growth of our business by expanding our technological capabilities and product offerings and explore opportunities for further regional expansion. As we look to the future, we are confident that we are ideally placed to cater to increasing regional and global demand and remain committed to delivering excellence to our clients.”

The name E7 combines ‘Emirates’ and ‘7’ – E7 is inspired by the UAE’s unity and future-facing strategy, conveying the company’s ambition to deliver best-in-class customer services and products.

About E7 Group

Established in 2006 in Abu Dhabi, E7 Group (E7) is a leading company operating across four key segments: security solutions, commercial printing, distribution, and sustainable packaging. E7 has a strong track-record of utilizing best-in-class technology to create customized solutions for customers. Today, the company is expanding its services and capabilities in the security solutions and sustainable packaging domains, further strengthening its position as an integrated services provider to customers including governments, enterprises and financial institutions.

E7 is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, visit www.e7group.ae.

